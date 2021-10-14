October 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Daniel Jones Continues to Progress Through Concussion Protocol

The Giants quarterback might be further along in his return from a nasty-looking head injury suffered against Dallas last week than first thought.
Author:

Giants head coach Joe Judge told the Los Angeles media members covering the Rams that quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion) will participate in Thursday's practice but with no contact allowed.

This development suggests that Jones is at Phase 4 of the five-phase "return to participation" protocol, club-based non-contact training drills. Here's more of what's allowed according to the protocol:

The player continues cardiovascular, strength, and balance training, team-based sports-specific exercise, and participates in non-contact football activities (e.g., throwing, catching, running, and other position-specific activities). Neurocognitive and balance testing should be completed no later than the end of Phase 4, with the results interpreted as back to baseline.

The Giants held a walkthrough practice Wednesday, and Jones was projected as a non-participant. He was seen running sprints on a back field during the part of practice open to the media. He didn't take part in the team's warm-up before practice, leaving one to believe he was in Phase 2 of the protocol at the time, which allows for cardiovascular activity.

Once practice was closed to reporters, Jones, it seems, might have been more in the Phase 3 part of the protocol, "Football-Specific Exercise," which states:

The player continues with supervised cardiovascular exercises that are increased and may mimic sport-specific activities, and supervised strength training is introduced. The player is allowed to practice with the team in sport-specific exercise for 30 minutes or less with ongoing and careful monitoring.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Daniel Jones gets carted off after suffering a concussion against he Dallas Cowboys.
Play
News

Daniel Jones Continues to Progress Through Concussion Protocol

The Giants quarterback might be further along in his return from a nasty-looking head injury suffered against Dallas last week than first thought.

just now
Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; A detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams helmet during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Play
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions Answered by Rams Digest Publisher Nick Cothrel

Rams Digest publisher Nick Cothrel took some time to answer our most pressing questions about the Los Angeles Rams, who are up next on the Giants schedule.

10 minutes ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is helped onto the cart after an injury in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants Need to Ensure They Do Right by Daniel Jones After Scary Looking Head Injury

Giants head coach Joe Judge said he hasn't ruled out letting Daniel Jones play this weekend if he clears the concussion protocol. Here's why he should reconsider.

4 hours ago

Considering the Giants' practice was under an hour, the timing coupled with what Judge said about Jones taking part in the practice in a non-contact variety would suggest that he was actually in Phase 3 of the protocol and not Phase 2.

On Wednesday, Judge told the New York media that he didn't rule out putting Jones on the field Sunday against the Rams if the quarterback cleared the protocol in time. Mike Glennon took the lion's share of the snaps in Wednesday's walkthrough and will probably continue to take a fair share of the snaps as Jones progresses through the protocol.

On Thursday, Judge, speaking with Giants reporters, reiterated the optimism he shared with the Rams writers about the possibility of having Jones, saying, "“At this point everything is positive.”

Jones still has to clear a few more hurdles before he will be able to play Sunday.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Daniel Jones gets carted off after suffering a concussion against he Dallas Cowboys.
News

Daniel Jones Continues to Progress Through Concussion Protocol

just now
Aug 19, 2021; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; A detailed view of a Los Angeles Rams helmet during a joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions Answered by Rams Digest Publisher Nick Cothrel

10 minutes ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) is helped onto the cart after an injury in the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants Need to Ensure They Do Right by Daniel Jones After Scary Looking Head Injury

4 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge talks with cornerback Rodarius Williams (25) before the game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium.
News

How Joe Judge Can Tell Giants Are Still Buying In Despite Tough Times

19 hours ago
Oct 10, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Mike Glennon (2) throws the ball as Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) defends in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.
News

New York Giants Preparing to Deploy Both Quarterbacks--Just in Case

20 hours ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Giants Week 6 Injury Report: Some Potential Good and Bad News

20 hours ago
Daniel Jones gets carted off after suffering a concussion against he Dallas Cowboys.
News

New York Giants Injury Status Update: Jones, Receivers, and More

Oct 13, 2021
Sep 13, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald (99) reacts after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. The Rams defeated the Cowboys 20-17.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 6 Opponent First Look: Los Angeles Rams Defense

Oct 13, 2021