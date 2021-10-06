New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Earns NFC Player of the Week Nod

The Giants quarterback caps off a career-game and big-time win with his second POTW honor.

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his impressive Week 4 performance in the Giants' 27-21 come from behind win in overtime against the New Orleans Saints, the third come-from-behind win of Jones' career.

The third-year quarterback led the Giants from an 11-point deficit with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter in the Caesars Superdome. Jones completed 28 of 40 passes (70 percent) for a career-high 402 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception for a passer rating of 108.5.

Jones also rushed for 27 yards to increase his team-leading total to 188 yards.

This is Jones’ second Player of the Week award. He first won the honors after his first career start in Week 3 of the 2019 season in Tampa Bay after completing 23 of 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns and running for two more scores to lead the Giants from a 28-10 halftime deficit to a 32-31 win.

Jones is the first Giants offensive player to take home the league's weekly honor since running back Saquon Barkley won it after an overtime victory in Washington in Week 16 of the 2019 season.

Last year, two Giants won POTW honors, including kicker Graham Gano (Special Teams Player of the Week, Week 9) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (Defensive Player of the Week, Weeks 13 and 17).

