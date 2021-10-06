October 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Earns NFC Player of the Week Nod

The Giants quarterback caps off a career-game and big-time win with his second POTW honor.
Author:

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his impressive Week 4 performance in the Giants' 27-21 come from behind win in overtime against the New Orleans Saints, the third come-from-behind win of Jones' career.

The third-year quarterback led the Giants from an 11-point deficit with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter in the Caesars Superdome. Jones completed 28 of 40 passes (70 percent) for a career-high 402 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception for a passer rating of 108.5. 

Jones also rushed for 27 yards to increase his team-leading total to 188 yards. 

This is Jones’ second Player of the Week award. He first won the honors after his first career start in Week 3 of the 2019 season in Tampa Bay after completing 23 of 36 passes for 336 yards and two touchdowns and running for two more scores to lead the Giants from a 28-10 halftime deficit to a 32-31 win.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

daniel Jones
Play
News

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Earns NFC Player of the Week Nod

The Giants quarterback caps off a career-game and big-time win with his second POTW honor.

1 minute ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detailed view of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Game Day

New York Giants Storylines in Regular Season Week 5

The Giants finally got into the win column last week, topping the Saints in overtime. Can they continue their winning ways this week against a red-hot Dallas Cowboys team?

1 hour ago
Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Play
Transactions

Giants Add Former Packers DB Ka’dar Hollmann to Practice Squad

New York continues to shuffle its practice squad, dropping two and adding another defensive back.

10 hours ago

Jones is the first Giants offensive player to take home the league's weekly honor since running back Saquon Barkley won it after an overtime victory in Washington in Week 16 of the 2019 season.

Last year, two Giants won POTW honors, including kicker Graham Gano (Special Teams Player of the Week, Week 9) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (Defensive Player of the Week, Weeks 13 and 17).

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

daniel Jones
News

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Earns NFC Player of the Week Nod

1 minute ago
Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Detailed view of a Dallas Cowboys football helmet against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Storylines in Regular Season Week 5

1 hour ago
Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add Former Packers DB Ka’dar Hollmann to Practice Squad

10 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws the ball as New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) defends during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Need More from Their Pass Rush

20 hours ago
daniel Jones
News

New York Giants Take a Big Leap in MMQB’s Week 5 Power Rankings

23 hours ago
Jan 5, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet prior to the NFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 5 Opponent Breakdown: Dallas Cowboys Offense

Oct 5, 2021
NFC East Division
News

NFC East Division Week 4 Wrap: Dallas Starting to Separate from the Pack

Oct 4, 2021
Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome.
Game Day

Five Plays that Led to the New York Giants' First Win of 2021

Oct 4, 2021