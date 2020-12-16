Daniel Jones Limited in Practice - Giants Week 15 Injury Report

Daniel Jones seems determined to gut out what's left of his hamstring injury to his right leg and a new ankle injury to his left leg.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice despite having a new injury to deal with.

Jones, listed with hamstring and ankle injuries, continued to downplay his physical status in his weekly video conference with reporters, insisting that he was trying to get ready to do his job.

“I’m just taking it day by day and doing my best to listen to the trainers, listen to the coaches, and get healthy and prepare mentally and physically to play. That’s my job right now, and that’s just kind of where my focus is,” he said.

“It’s sore and part of playing the game. But like I said, just focused on healing up and doing everything I can to prepare to play on Sunday.”

Despite feeling sore, Jones, who said he injured the ankle midway through the game on a hit he took in the pocket, said he felt good during Wednesday’s practice.

He did say his right hamstring feels better and reiterated that he remains focused on getting ready to play Sunday until told otherwise, and said that he would be forthcoming in his communications with head coach Joe Judge.

“Me and Coach (Judge) talk a lot. I let him know when I’m not feeling great. My job is to play, my job is to prepare to play and to play when I can play. That’s what I’m in control of, that’s where my mind is. Right now, I have to do everything I can to prepare mentally and physically to play. That’s where I’m focused.”

Jones also opined that he didn’t feel that his lower body issues affected his mechanics, footwork, or gait—all important things for a quarterback.

“No, I don’t really feel that,” he said. “I feel good. I need to stay on top of the rehab, the treatment, and do what I can to get back out there.”

In other injury news, inside linebacker Blake Martinez was not on the initial injury report. Martinez dealt with a lower back injury last week but was able to get through the bulk of his game reps last week.

The same couldn’t be said for slot cornerback Darnay Holmes, who was unable to practice due to a knee ailment. Holmes missed last week’s game, and early on, it looks like he might be in danger of missing his second straight game. Fellow rookie Xavier McKinney filled in for Homes last week in the slot.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (shoulder) was the only other player the Giants listed on Wednesday’s injury report. Zeitler was listed as limited.