Giants QB Daniel Jones is Dealing With Second Lower Leg Injury

In addition to his right hamstring, Daniel Jones is dealing with a sprained left ankle which puts his game Sunday in doubt.
Giants head coach Joe Judge revealed Wednesday that quarterback Daniel Jones, who tried to play last week through a right hamstring strain, developed a second lower leg injury that the team is monitoring this week.

According to a source, that injury is a sprained right ankle that, when combined with the hamstring, could put Jones's status for Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Browns in doubt. 

Jones was unable to run last week against a ferocious Cardinals pass rush that ended up sacking him six times in the game. He is believed to have suffered his latest injury in the fourth quarter, late in the game on the drive, just before he was pulled in favor of backup Colt McCoy. 

This week with Cleveland defenders Myles Garrett and former Giant Olivier Vernon on deck, it would be hard to fathom the Giants putting Jones at risk again. However, Judge said no decision had been made about Jones's status for Sunday.

"I haven't decided either way with Daniel," Judge said regarding Jones's availability for this weekend's game. "He came out, there's really nothing worse for the wear with the previous injury. ... There's another lower leg issue we're dealing with right now. 

"We're going to go ahead and move him around in practice today, see where he's at. I'm going to give him an opportunity this week to work through practice and see how he moves and how he reacts to things. If he's not at risk beyond any normal game, then we'll go ahead and give him the opportunity to play. If we think that's an issue, that he can't go out there and defend himself, then we'll make the best decision for him long-term and the team as well."

It's not known if Jones' injury is a high ankle sprain or a low ankle sprain, but either way, the new injury combined with the ongoing hamstring issue might not bode well for the second-year quarterback for the remainder of the season.  

If Jones can't go, Colt McCoy would make his second start of the season and his first against the Browns, the team that initially drafted him in the third round in 2010.

