Daniel Jones is Feeling More at Ease in Giants' New Offense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is about to enter his fourth NFL season, and already, he's been in three different systems since being selected No. 6 overall in the 2019 draft.

As being implemented by head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, this current system is believed to be the most complex one Jones has yet encountered.

Jones started studying the intricacies of the Buffalo and Kansas City offenses from which the Giants system is derived just as soon as Daboll and Kafka were announced as being hired. This spring and summer, the quarterback has been spending rep after rep trying to transfer his acquired knowledge into autopilot.

The process, he said, is coming along.

"I think every day you make progress with that kind of stuff as a group," he said. "Personally, you’ve got things you are working on, but I think collectively as a unit in the pass game and the run game, you’re getting on the same page."

Getting on the same page with his intended receivers has been a challenge for Jones, partially due to the antiquated system the team ran the last two years but more so a result of his never having his skill position players available each week because of injury. Building that chemistry has been the trickiest part for Jones to master, but again, the quarterback gave a glowing progress report.

More from Giants Country

"I’d say from a chemistry standpoint, from an overall understanding of the offense, of seeing things the same way, I think that’s where we’ve made the most progress, and that’s what we’ll continue to focus on," he said.

This is a big year for Jones, who is playing not only for his next contract but also to convince the team that they don't have to worry about plucking another franchise quarterback in next spring's draft.

Daboll has said he's not as concerned about Jones's statistics in the summer and preseason. Daboll and Kafka are more concerned with the former Duke star's decision-making process.

"Really, what I want Daniel to do is make the right play," Daboll said Wednesday. "Make the right decision. There are certain periods when we want to test the deep part of the field or see how the secondary covers, but for the most part, we want to make a good decision with the football and go on to the next play.

"If that’s a 60-yarder down the field, that’s a 60-yarder. If it’s a check to a run, check to a run. That’s what we’re trying to get done with Daniel, with all our quarterbacks."

Jones, who had two solid days of practice earlier this week, stressed he's getting more comfortable in the offense and his decision-making.

"We’re still early in the process. We’ve got a lot of work to do," he said. "That’s certainly my mindset. I think that’s (Head) Coach (Brian) Daboll’s mindset and the whole group’s mindset. We’ve got a lot of work and are eager to do it. I’m comfortable and continuing to work to get more comfortable."

Jones was asked how he thinks Daboll intends to get the best out of him in this, his fourth year in the league.

"I think I’m a more experienced player. I think I’m a better player than in years past," Jones said. "I feel more comfortable in what I’m seeing and diagnosing what I’m seeing and making decisions.

"As it relates to this offense and this scheme, it gives a quarterback a lot of options, and it allows for a quarterback to use what he knows and distribute the ball based on that. I’ve enjoyed working in this offense so far, and like I said, we’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s been fun working with Coach Daboll and his staff and working in this offense."

Join the Giants Country Community