Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Daniel Jones
Team(s)
New York Giants

Revealing Where Daniel Jones Ranked on NFL.com's Year-end Starting Quarterback List

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones finished with a decent year-end ranking among the league's starting quarterbacks.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones didn't quite take the leap forward that everyone thought he might last year, but considering he was stuck in a bad situation, he wasn't so horrible to earn a ridiculously low ranking in NFL.com's Greg Rosenthal review of the league's starting quarterbacks.

Jones finished 25th in Rosenthal's list, Rosenthal's justification of the ranking being:  

Nothing validated my take that Jones was playing better than his numbers showed quite like watching the Giants try to play without him. It's impossible to overstate how poor his protection and coaching have been, and he's shown enough flashes for me to believe he could be an average starter. Whether he can be better than that is the question the Giants need to answer.

For comparison purposes, Baker Mayfield of the Browns, who in 2020 had his team two playoff wins away from becoming a Super Bowl participant, ranked one spot below Jones.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones warms up before the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Revealing Where Daniel Jones Ranked on NFL.com's Year-end Starting Quarterback List

Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones finished with a decent year-end ranking among the league's starting quarterbacks.

40 seconds ago
40 seconds ago
May 23, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Signage for the 2012 NFL Draft during a press conference in Public Square to announce Cleveland as the host of the 2021 NFL draft.
Play
Draft

Todd McShay’s Interesting First-Round Options for the Giants Revealed

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay went a little outside of the box with his choices for the Giants at No. 5 and No. 7.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: SAF Nick Cross, Maryland

Strong safety play is likely to be a staple of Don Martindale's defense. Might Maryland's Nick Cross be a fit, then?

15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Washington's Taylor Heinicke finished 27th, Chicago's Justin Fields ranked 28th, and now retired Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger 29th and Saints starter Taysom Hill 30th. (The rest of the list consisted of quarterbacks who got a start here and there due to injury or performance issues with their respective team's starter.)

More from Giants Country

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField.

Andrew Thomas Reportedly Had Surgery on Left Ankle

1 / 7

Rosenthal's ranking of Jones is consistent with what the Giants team officials have said about him, that they haven't done the 24-year-old any favors by constantly changing out the coaching system and not putting a functional offensive line in front of him.

Jones, meanwhile, hasn't helped his cause with his at-times reckless play--he allegedly suffered his season-ending neck injury on the second play of the Giants Week 12 home game against the Eagles when he dove headfirst on a scramble, taking a shot to the head/neck area.

But the hope moving forward is that new head coach Brian Daboll and new offensive coordinator Mike Kafka can develop a system that not only optimizes what Jones does well--throwing the deep ball is among his strengths--but also minimizes putting him at risk with these running plays. 

Join the Giants Country Community

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones warms up before the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Revealing Where Daniel Jones Ranked on NFL.com's Year-end Starting Quarterback List

40 seconds ago
May 23, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Signage for the 2012 NFL Draft during a press conference in Public Square to announce Cleveland as the host of the 2021 NFL draft.
Draft

Todd McShay’s Interesting First-Round Options for the Giants Revealed

2 hours ago
Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive back Nick Cross (3) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: SAF Nick Cross, Maryland

15 hours ago
Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

Giants Finish in Undesirable Spot in MMQB's Final 2021 Season NFL Power Rankings

18 hours ago
Jan 27, 2020; Miami, Florida; USA; General overall view of the NFL Shield logo and helmets at the NFL Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Draft

Post-Super Bowl First Round Mock Draft (with Trades!)

18 hours ago
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (78) walks off the field after a loss to the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
News

Andrew Thomas Reportedly Had Surgery on Left Ankle

18 hours ago
Dec 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet at SoFi Stadium.
News

Giants Add Bryan Cox, Kevin Wilkins to Defensive Coaching Staff

20 hours ago
New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) completes a catch in the first quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: TE Evan Engram

22 hours ago