DeAndre Baker to Sign with Chiefs Practice Squad | Report

Patricia Traina

Just days after being cleared of all pending legal charges against him related to an alleged armed robbery first reported in mid-May, former Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, eligible to rejoin the NFL, will reportedly sign with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad once he completes the COVID-19 entry protocol.

On Monday, Giants head coach Joe Judge indicated that the team wasn’t interested in reuniting with the third of their three first-round draft picks last year and the one they traded up from No. 37 to No. 30 to acquire.

“I wish him the best of luck in the future,” Judge said. “We’ve made the decision that we think is best for the program, and that’s really all I have to say about that.”

Baker’s case was dismissed after the attorney for three of the alleged victims in the case against the former Georgia cornerback, who was being charged with armed robbery with a firearm, was arrested and charged with extortion.

