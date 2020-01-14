Dexter Lawrence II Voted to the PFWA All-Rookie Team

Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II was voted to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team.

Lawrence was the second of the Giants' three first-round draft picks in 2019. He was selected No. 17 overall with the pick the Giants acquired from the Cleveland Browns in the Odell Beckham Jr trade, a trade that also brought the Giants a third-round pick (No. 95 overall, which became edge Oshane Ximines), and safety Jabrill Peppers.

Lawrence started all 16 games for the Giants as a rookie, finishing with 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks and a pass defensed.

But Lawrence, who after a slow start started to round into his own as a diverse player capable of holding up against the run and the pass, finished fourth on the Giants defense with 30 total pressures and tied for sixth (with edge Lorenzo Carter) for most stops (24).

Lawrence, 6-foot 4, 342 pounds out of Clemson, also finished as Pro Football Focus' top-ranked rookie defensive interior lineman in 2019.