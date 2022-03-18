Ex-Giants DB Logan Ryan Lands on Feet with Bucs
Former Giants defensive back Logan Ryan has found a new home with a familiar face less than 24 hours after having his contract terminated by the Giants.
Ryan will reunite with old friend Tom Brady in Tampa Bay, a team hoping to make another run to the Super Bowl on the arm of Brady, who came out of a short retirement to hopefully make it happen.
The 31-year-old Ryan, who has a home in Florida, will reportedly sign a one-year contract with the Bucs, who lost safety Jordan Whitehead to the Jets and needed to replenish some veteran experience in their defensive backfield.
Ryan was with the Giants for two seasons, both under head coach Joe Judge, with whom he was familiar from their time together in New England. Judge so highly thought of Ryan as a player and leader that the marriage was a natural fit for both sides.
However, when Judge was fired, and Brian Daboll hired, any pre-existing loyalties to the player went out the window. New general manager Joe Schoen terminated Ryan's contract on March 17, a move that saved just $775,000 under the salary cap.
It's widely believed that Ryan's skills weren't a fit for the system being implemented by new defensive coordinator Don Martindale. As such, Schoen didn't want to carry a player who wasn't a fit for the football side of things, even if that player was an ideal fit for the locker room culture.
Ryan's release leaves the Giants with Xavier McKinney and Julian Love as their only two safeties with extensive experience. The team could also now be in play for Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton if he falls to them at no. 5 or No. 7 in next month's draft.
