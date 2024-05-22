Ex-Giants LB Kawika Mitchell Credits Former Teammate for Saving His Life
The New York Giants had one of the most magical runs in National Football League history during the 2007 season, resulting in the franchise’s third Super Bowl championship and the first of two that would be won during the Tom Coughlin-Eli Manning era.
In 16 games with the Giants, linebacker Kawika Mitchell, who had signed with the team that off-season after spending the first few years of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, was an underrated but critical member of that team.
What people didn’t know about Mitchell is that in years past he experienced some low points in his life. And recently, the former NFL linebacker opened up on Instagram, giving credit to his one-time Giants teammate, receiver Amani Toomer, for helping him navigate his issues.
“My brother [Amani Toomer] doesn’t really know the impact these two moments had on my life,” Mitchell said in an Instagram post showing two photos of him with Toomer at different periods.
“The top picture [I] WAS dying, depressed, unhealthy, recluse, addicted. The bottom picture IS living, being, healthy, connected, recovered. Yesterday marked four years of sobriety from all things (minus ice cream). Today, I experience freedom, freedom to just be, to love, experience, thrive, live, appreciate. I could go on and on. Never give up.”
Mitchell, who played weakside linebacker for the Giants, registered 77 tackles (54 solos) in his lone season with the Giants. He was a vital part of the defense that sacked New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady five times(Mitchell recording one of those sacks for minus-seven yards) during the Giant’s Super Bowl XLII win.
Mitchell, who left the Giants after one season to play for Buffalo for two years before moving on to the Saints in 2010 only to land up on injured reserve two days before the 2010 season, was forced to retire earlier than expected due to an injury.
Like many former players, Mitchell has had his ups and downs in retirement. He’s gotten to spend much more time with his family, and it’s good to hear that he has adjusted thanks to Toomer’s help.