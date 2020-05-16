Giants 2020 Schedule | What to Watch Each Week

The 2020 NFL regular season does not start for another four months, but the schedule release has many fans looking ahead to a time when we will have sports back.

With the Giants’ schedule now set, here’s a look at the biggest key to each opponent on their schedule.

Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh: Giants’ offensive line vs. the Steelers’ defensive line

The Giants’ revamped offensive line is not going to have to wait long for its first big test of the season. The Steelers led the NFL in sacks last year with 54.

This is a Pittsburgh front seven that includes T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree, and Cameron Heyward, three guys that all had at least nine sacks in 2019.

Rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is undoubtedly going to be challenged in his first NFL start. To come away with an opening night victory against the Steelers, the Giants’ offensive line will need to adequately protect Daniel Jones and prevent him from continually ending up on the ground.

Week 2 at Chicago: Giants’ secondary vs. the Bears’ receivers

The Bears had one of the worst passing attacks in the league last season, averaging just 205.7 passing yards per game.

Whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles under center for Chicago, this could be an appealing matchup for the Giants’ secondary. Although Foles is not as prone to turning the ball over compared to Trubisky, he also played only four games for the Jacksonville Jaguars last year because of injuries.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will need to focus on taking away the Bears’ top target, Allen Robinson. If the Giants can force Trubisky or Foles to look for other options, that will give the defensive secondary opportunities to create turnovers.

Week 3 vs. San Francisco: Giants’ offensive line vs. the 49ers’ front seven

In what will most likely be one of their toughest matchups of the season, the Giants will need to find a way to stop San Francisco’s menacing defensive line.

The 49ers had one of the best front sevens in the NFL last year, led by standout rookie Nick Bosa. Nate Solder will be tasked with protecting Jones from Bosa, which will not be an easy task. Thomas will not exactly have what you would call an easier matchup, as he will have to deal with Arik Armstead.

The Giants’ entire offensive line is going to be tested in a significant way. If they can somehow get through this game without allowing Jones to be put on the ground at least three times, it would be impressive.

Week 4 at Los Angeles: Giants’ secondary vs. the Rams’ receivers

Expectations were relatively high for Jared Goff heading into the 2019 season, as he was coming off of a trip to the Super Bowl. However, he ended up having a mediocre year, throwing 22 touchdowns and a career-high 16 interceptions.

Goff also lost one of his deep threats this offseason, as the Rams traded Brandin Cooks to the Houston Texans. Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods both had over 1,000 yards last season.

The Giants’ cornerbacks will need to be physical with these two receivers and challenge them at the line of scrimmage. McKinney could be one of the x-factors for the Giants in this matchup, as he can drop back in coverage to help.

It’s going to be hard to get past the Rams’ offensive line, so the play of the guys in the secondary will be key in this game. The Giants might be able to come away with a major road victory at SoFi Stadium if they can force Goff to make some mistakes.

Week 5 at Dallas: Giants’ defensive line against the Cowboys’ offensive line

Dak Prescott has been well-protected during his first four seasons in the NFL. He was not sacked once during the Cowboys’ two matchups against the Giants last year. Unsurprisingly, he threw 662 yards and seven touchdowns throughout those two games.

The Giants’ front seven will need to put pressure on Dallas’s quarterback to get their first win in Arlington since 2016.

Trying to stop Ezekiel Elliott is hard enough, so if Prescott gets in a rhythm, it’s going to be nearly impossible to stop the Cowboys’ offense. Graham needs to dial up the blitz and try to rattle Prescott.

Fortunately, new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett knows this team very well. He should be able to give head coach Joe Judge some helpful tips about how to game-plan for the Cowboys’ offense.

Week 6 vs. Washington: Saquon Barkley against the Redskins’ front seven

Saquon Barkley has had plenty of success against the Redskins in three career games against them. He ran for 170 yards against Washington in Week 14 of the 2018 season, and then rushed for a career-high 189 yards in Week 16 against them last year.

Although he has torched Washington in the past, their defense now includes Chase Young and Thomas Davis. You can expect Washington to have an improved defense under new head coach Ron Rivera.

It’s not going to be as easy for Barkley to run all over this unit. If the Giants’ offensive line can open up some holes for him, he should still be able to have a good game.

Week 7 at Philadelphia: Giants’ offensive line against the Eagles’ defensive line

Jones did not play in the Giants’ Week 14 loss to the Eagles last season. He was under center when the two teams met again in Week 17 and threw for over 300 yards. However, the Eagles brought Jones down four times.

Projected starting offensive tackles Andrew Thomas and Nate Solder will need to adequately protect him for the Giants to get a divisional road win in Philly.

This is an Eagles’ front seven that includes Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, and Fletcher Cox. Jones is going to have a long day if he continually has those guys coming after him.

If he is not always under pressure, Jones will have time to either look downfield or make some plays with his legs.

Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay: Giants’s front seven against the Buccaneers’ offensive line

The Giants will get the chance to see Tom Brady in a different uniform when the Buccaneers visit the Meadowlands in Week 8.

To beat Brady, the Giants will have to use the formula that helped them win two Super Bowls against the New England Patriots: put pressure on him.

The Bucs improved their offensive line this offseason by drafting Iowa standout Tristan Wirfs, who will now be tasked with protecting the league’s oldest starting quarterback. The Giants cannot let Brady sit back in the pocket and look for one of his many weapons.

Graham will need to utilize different blitz packages against the Bucs. The best way to stop Brady is to put pressure on him, as he is limited in his mobility.

If the Giants cannot get past the Bucs’ offensive line, Mike Evans will probably have another monster performance against them.

Week 9 at Washington: Giants’ defensive line against the Redskins’ offensive line

Dwayne Haskins played in just nine games during his rookie season, but he was still sacked 29 times. The Giants brought him down twice in both of their meetings in 2019.

Washington’s offensive line was impacted by left tackle Trent Williams not playing at all last year, and now he’s no longer even on their roster.

Although expectations are slightly higher for Washington in 2020 compared to the previous few years, their offensive line is still a significant concern.

Graham needs to take advantage of this vulnerability and bring consistent pressure from the outside with Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence II. If they can successfully do that, the Giants will almost certainly force Haskins to make some mistakes.

Week 10 vs. Philadelphia: Giants’ secondary against the Eagles’ receivers

By the time the Giants and Eagles played in Week 17 last season, Philadelphia’s receiving corps was so injury-riddled that Carson Wentz was throwing to players that most fans had never heard of.

That will not be the case in 2020, as the Eagles will have Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson back. They also drafted Jalen Reagor in the first round of this year’s draft. This matchup should prove to be a challenging one for the Giants’ secondary.

The player who ends up being the Giants’ main slot corner will be tasked with guarding Reagor. This is another game where McKinney will be a potential x-factor, as he can help out in coverage and make some big plays.

Wentz’s favorite target, tight end Zach Ertz, has given the Giants a lot of trouble in the past, so if they are unable to cover the Eagles’ receivers effectively, it’s going to be another long day against Philly.

Week 12 at Cincinnati: Saquon Barkley against the Bengals’ front seven

This is a game that Barkley should have circled on his calendar this season. The Bengals had one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL in 2019, allowing 148.9 rushing yards per game.

Garrett is probably going to call plenty of runs in this game. As long as he keeps feeding Barkley the ball, the Giants should have no issues moving the ball against Cincinnati’s defense.

With the Bengals still building up their defensive line, this is an appealing matchup for the Giants’ offensive line. Barkley should be able to have a huge day against the Bengals.

Week 13 at Seattle: Giants’ defensive line against the Seahawks’ offensive line

It’s hard enough having to deal with Russell Wilson’s pinpoint accuracy, but when you allow him to escape the pocket, he can make big plays with his legs.

The Giants’ defense will need to bring constant pressure to have any chance of containing him. Even when Wilson is under pressure, he can get away and still find open receivers downfield.

If he has time in the pocket, he is most likely going to torch the Giants’ secondary. With D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and now Greg Olsen to throw to, it’s frightening to think of what Wilson will be able to do if given time.

The best thing Graham can do is call different blitz packages and try to make sure he can’t get in a rhythm.

Week 14 vs. Arizona: Giants’ secondary against the Cardinals’ receivers

The Cardinals upgraded at receiver in a significant way this offseason by acquiring DeAndre Hopkins in a trade with the Houston Texans.

He now joins a receiving corps that includes veteran Larry Fitzgerald and speedster Christian Kirk. Combine these talented receivers with Kyler Murray’s versatility, and it’s easy to see why the Cardinals could have one of the most explosive offenses in the league this year.

This has the potential to be one of the toughest matchups of the season for the Giants’ secondary. Hopkins is going to have to be double-teamed most of the time, especially in third-down situations. McKinney will probably be the guy Graham calls on a lot of the time to help cover him.

It’s easy to forget about Fitzgerald when you consider how good Hopkins and the emerging Kirk are, but he is still a very talented receiver. The Giants need to make sure that he’s well-covered, too, especially in the red zone.

Week 15 vs. Cleveland: Giants’ defensive line against the Browns’ running backs

Nick Chubb had a breakout season in his second year in the NFL, rushing for nearly 1,500 yards and eight touchdowns. Kareem Hunt joined him in the Browns’ backfield late in the season, giving Cleveland one of the most dynamic running back duos in the NFL.

To stuff Chubb and Hunt, Graham should occasionally put Peppers in the box. Dalvin Tomlinson will be one of the key players for the Giants in this game.

If they can stop the run, the Giants will have a decent chance to spoil Odell Beckham Jr.’s return to MetLife Stadium.

Week 16 at Baltimore: Giants’ front seven against the Ravens’ offensive line

The Ravens averaged an astounding 206 rushing yards per game in 2019. This is partially because they had the best running quarterback in the league-leading their offense.

However, the now reigning MVP Lamar Jackson was just one of the reasons why the Ravens’ rushing attack was so dynamic last season. Baltimore’s backfield now includes Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards, and rookie J.K. Dobbins.

The Giants will not stand a chance in this game if their front seven cannot push past the Ravens’ offensive line. As the Tennessee Titans demonstrated in the playoffs back in January, the best way to beat Jackson is to pressure him. If the Giants give him time, expect the Ravens to cruise to a victory.

Week 17 vs. Dallas: Giants’ receivers against the Cowboys’ secondary

The Cowboys’ secondary suffered a significant loss this offseason when Byron Jones decided to sign with the Miami Dolphins. Dallas has a decent safety tandem of Xavier Woods and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, but they are vulnerable at cornerback.

Garrett should take advantage of man coverage situations and attack this secondary. One reason the Giants have struggled so much against the Cowboys is that they’ve been too conservative on offense.

Jones should have plenty of opportunities in this game to get the ball in the hands of Golden Tate, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Evan Engram.

The Giants will have a decent chance of winning this game if they can exploit one of Dallas’ biggest weaknesses.