Giants Announce Additional Coaching Hires/Assignments
The Giants appear to have completed their coaching staff, having added John Egorugwu to coach the inside linebackers and Drew Wilkins the outside linebackers, and adding Christian Jones as an offensive assistant.
Egorugwu has coaching ties to Daboll and new defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale. Before returning to Vanderbilt last year to coach their linebackers, Egorugwu had been with the Buffalo Bills for four seasons (2017-2020) as a defensive quality control coach and assistant linebackers coach.
Before that, he was on Martindale's defensive staff during the 2015-2016 as a staff assistant, working primarily with the linebackers.
Egorugwu, a college linebacker at William Jewell who launched his coaching career at his alma mater as a mentor for linebackers from 2010-2011, went on to Missouri State as their wide receivers coach in 2015 after spending three years (2012-2014) as a graduate assistant at Missouri working with the defense (2012) and offense (2013-2014).
Wilkins, 34, spent the previous 12 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the last ten with Martindale, and the last two as their outside linebackers coach. Before that, he served as a football video operations intern for two years before becoming a video coordinator in 2012.
New head coach Brian Daboll's staff appears to be complete, plus a few front office moves announced.
Wilkins became a defensive assistant from 2014-16 and was promoted to assistant defensive line coach in 2017. He spent the next two years assisting both the line and the outside linebackers before being named the outside linebackers coach in 2020.
Jones, 28, spent the previous three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, two as the offensive quality control coach for two years and last year as the assistant wide receivers coach in 2021. Before breaking into the NFL, Jones was an offensive intern at Northwestern, where he went to school, and then an offensive graduate assistant at the University of Texas.
The Giants have also re-assigned Ryan Hollern, formerly chief of staff for the coaching staff, to the player personnel department as college scouting coordinator, replacing Chad Klunder in the role.
They also hired Mark Loecher, who was the Denver Broncos assistant strength and conditioning coach last year and, before that, a strength and conditioning assistant with the Steelers, as the team's assistant strength and conditioning coach.
Here is the updated list of Giants coaches:
- Head Coach - Brian Daboll
- Director of Coaching Operations - Laura Young
- Offensive Coordinator - Mike Kafka
- Quarterbacks - Shea Tierney
- Running Backs - DeAndre Smith
- Tight ends - Andy Bischoff
- Receivers - Mike Groh
- Offensive Line - Bobby Johnson
- Assistant Offensive Line - Tony Sparano, Jr
- Offensive Assistant - Christian Jones
- Defensive Coordinator - Don "Wink" Martindale
- Defensive Line - Andre Patterson
- Inside Linebackers - John Egorugwu
- Outside Linebackers - Drew Wilkins
- Defensive Backs - Jerome Henderson
- Assistant Defensive Backs - Mike Treier
- Special Teams Coordinator - Thomas McGaughey
- Assistant Special teams Coach - Anthony Blevins
- Special Teams Quality Control - Nick Williams
