Giants Complete Interview with Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort

The Giants continue to work their way through their list of nine general manager candidates after meeting with the sixth, of the nine reported names, Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Giants announced they concluded interviews with Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort, the sixth of nine reported candidates for their vacant general manager position.

The 43-year-old Ossenfort interviewed with John Mara, Chris Mara, and Steve Tisch on a video conference. 

Ossenfort was hired by the Titans in May 2020 after spending 15 years with New England, where he undoubtedly crossed paths with current Giants head coach Joe Judge. Ossenfort spent six of his seasons in New England as the Director of College Scouting.

Ossenfort has received interest around the league for general manager jobs before. He interviewed with the Browns, who ended up hiring Andrew Berry instead. 

He was also sought after by Houston, but the Patriots declined to give permission to the Texans to interview Ossenfort. And he had two interviews for Carolina's vacant general manager position that ultimately went to Scott Fitterer.

Ossenfort broke into the NFL as a training camp intern for the Minnesota Vikings in 2001. He moved into personnel in 2002 as an intern in the Houston Texans' pro personnel department. 

In 2003, he was a personnel assistant for the Patriots. Ossenfort returned to Houston as the Texans' pro and college scouting assistant. In 2005, he served as a college scout for the Texans.

Ossenfort was a four-year letterman and a two-year starter at quarterback for Division III University of Minnesota-Morris. 

