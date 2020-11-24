SI.com
Giants Continue to Rise in the MMQB Power Rankings

Patricia Traina

The Giants are movin’ on up the MMQB weekly power rankings list.

Despite being on a bye, the Giants moved up from No. 22 from last week to No. 18 in the MMQB power rankings, by far the Giants’ highest ranking of the year and the first time the Giants have been the highest-ranked NFC East team in the MMQB rankings.

The Giants (3-7) currently have the best won-loss record against division opponents, going 3-2 so far with one game (against Dallas in Week 17) remaining. 

But their remaining schedule against the Bengals, Seahawks, Cardinals, Browns, Ravens, and Cowboys suddenly doesn’t look as scary as it did earlier in the season, thanks to the Giants starting to jell as a team, notes the MMQB crew.

They’re 0–5 outside the NFC East, but they start their push for the playoffs with a winnable game at Cincinnati. The defense has held five straight opponents to 25 points or less, and while Daniel Jones isn’t extending plays like he has in the past, he also didn’t turn the ball over in back-to-back wins before the bye week.

The Giants’ new ranking pushes them past the Eagles, who fell one spot from last week to No. 22 after their 22-17 loss to the Browns. The MMQB folks note that in a nutshell, the Eagles are a mess, particularly on offense. 

With perhaps the most difficult remaining schedule of the NFC East teams—the Eagles have Seattle, Green Bay, New Orleans, and Arizona—combined with their inconsistent play, it might be a matter of "when" before the Eagles’ half-game hold over first place in the division evaporates.

Dallas, who had a big win against the Vikings, is at No. 27, the result of its defense starting to settle down (finally) and the return of quarterback Andy Dalton to the lineup. 

Of course, it certainly didn’t hurt the Cowboys that the Vikings played a sloppy game at times, with two of its turnovers setting up 10 Cowboys points.

The Cowboys host Washington on Thanksgiving (Giants fans will want to root hard for the Football Team). They’ll then play games against the Ravens, Bengals, 49ers, Eagles, and Giants.

Washington, who beat the Bengals, is at No. 29 despite their win over the Bengals. The MMQB team wasn’t impressed with the win, noting that the Football Team “didn’t show much interest in scoring points against the Bengals Sunday.”

Hey, a win is still a win.

This week, the Football Team, who has a 3-7 record like the Giants, will try to make their move starting against Dallas. They will then close out their schedule against the Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks, Panthers, and Eagles.

