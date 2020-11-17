SI.com
Giants on the Rise in Weekly MMQB Power Rankings

Patricia Traina

The Giants are moving’ on up in the weekly MMQB power rankings, rising five spots to No. 22.

The Giants' big win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week has the MMQB crew believing that the Giants are indeed a better team than their 3-7 record suggests and that they could very well surprise everyone by winning the NFC East.

Joe Judge is gonna mess around and win the NFC East.

Interestingly, the Giants remain one spot below the Eagles, the top-ranked team in the NFC East at No. 21 in the power rankings, even though it appears the Eagles are going in the opposite direction.

But about this idea that the Giants are in a good spot to win the NFC East, well, don’t tell that to head coach Joe Judge, whose team is on a two-game winning streak after showing signs of improvement for the last month.

“Yeah, I wouldn’t stop short and say anything that we’ve arrived. I don’t think we ever want to look at something and say like ‘ok, we’ve gotten to the point we want to be at.’ There’s a lot of improvement we want to keep making,” Judge said Monday. “There are a lot of things that we want to clean up. I would say this though. On a weekly basis, I’ve seen a lot of improvement from our team. To me, it’s most evident when you turn the tape on.”

Even if it means that winning the division can motivate the players to keep on improving?

“One of my core beliefs is, motivation, to me, is an individual thing. As long as you’re working for something and it collectively raises the team, that’s a positive thing,” Judge said. “It’s professional football. I don’t care if a guy is working for a paycheck or working for a championship. If both guys come out and are giving their best every day, that will make the team better. Whatever motivates these guys, that’s great.

“My job as the head coach is to make sure they understand the big picture goal. Right now to me, that’s improving on a daily basis and getting to be the best football team we can be at the end of the season. All that other stuff takes care of itself.”

Yeah, stuff like potentially winning the NFC East for the first time since 2011, their last Super Bowl championship season.

