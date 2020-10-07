SI.com
GiantsCountry
Giants Cornerback James Bradberry Named to PFF's First Quarter All-Pro Team

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry was named to Pro Football Focus' first-quarter NFL All-Pro team. He joins an elite defensive company that includes Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett, and Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack.

Bradberry, who signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Giants this offseason, has been one of PFF's highest-graded Giants this season. He's racked up 15 total tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble while allowing 12 receptions on 23 targets for 145 yards with a league-leading seven passes defensed.

During his time in Carolina, James Bradberry faced one of the toughest gauntlets of elite receivers in the league due to the division he was in. Liberated from that nightmare of an assignment, Bradberry is instantly a much better coverage defender. He hasn’t had easy assignments for the first few weeks of this season but has seven pass breakups while allowing just 52.2% of passes thrown into his coverage to be caught. Bradberry’s numbers would be even better were it not for a couple of touchdowns he gave up against the Steelers in the first game of his season.

By PFF's metrics, Bradberry ranks second in the NFL in overall cornerback play and third in coverage.

This is not the first honor that PFF has bestowed upon Bradberry in his first season with the Giants. Last month, the popular analytics site named Bradberry its Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 2 performance against the Chicago Bears. And last week, PFF named Bradberry one of the NFL's best free-agent signings of 2020.

Bradberry's signing has been a saving grace for general manager Dave Gettleman in a trying season that has seen DeAndre Baker encounter some serious legal allegations, and Sam Beal chooses to opt-out of the season, two moves that created a significant dent to the Giants defensive backfield's depth.

Gettleman originally drafted Bradberry during his time as the Carolina Panthers general manager. As the Panthers' No. 1 cornerback from 2017-19, Bradberry typically drew the assignment to guard the opponent's best receiver on the opposing team, which, in the NFC South, included Michael Thomas (Saints), Mike Evans (Bucs), and Julio Jones (Falcons).

The Giants will likely be looking to lean heavily on Bradberry as a defensive centerpiece throughout the season. His history suggests they will be able to count on him to take the field just as much as they can count on him to play at a high level.

Bradberry has now started 64 of 68 games in his career and has played every defensive snap for the Giants this season. That's not likely to change any time soon, as over the next six weeks, the Giants expect to face some of football's top receivers.  

