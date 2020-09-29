James Bradberry Named One of NFL's Best Free-Agent Signings of 2020 by PFF

The Giants made cornerback James Bradberry their biggest offseason signing of 2020, and so far, the early returns have been very favorable.

Pro Football Focus has named Bradberry an early dividend of the 2020 NFL free-agent class for the Giants. This honor comes just one week after naming him the highest-rated defensive player in the NFL in Week 2.

In addition to the highlight plays, Bradberry has been great on a snap-to-snap basis. His 84.1 coverage grade ranks third among all cornerbacks with at least 50 snaps in 2020. The Giants had to hit on Bradberry with their 2019 first-round pick cornerback Deandre Baker pursuing a different career path. So far, GM Dave Gettleman’s reunion with the cornerback he drafted in Carolina back in 2016 is off to a great start.

Bradberry has yet to miss a snap this season on defense (206 total) and has only allowing eight receptions on 19 targets while racking up 11 tackles, nine passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Bradberry, who has been modest in his dealings with the media, credited the coaching staff for his strong start in blue.

"What goes into it, I would say the start of the week. The coaches come in with a game plan. They might add or subtract throughout the week. They put together a good game plan for us going into Sunday," he said.

"I watch film, prepare throughput the week, practice hard. Just try to execute when I get out there on the field."

Despite Bradberry's play, opposing teams have still gone after him in coverage. He's been targeted 19 times and has allowed eight receptions for 133 yards and only 23 after the catch. Bradberry has seven passes defensed and one interception.

"Am I surprised by quarterbacks attacking? Not really," he said when asked about his workload.

"When you follow guys, you primarily try to follow the top receiver. What comes with that is usually a lot of throws your way to get the receiver their touches. So I’m not surprised."

Bradberry's signing has been one of the better looks for general manager Dave Gettleman in a trying season. Bradberry was originally drafted by Gettleman in the second round out of Samford in 2016 during Gettleman's stint as the Carolina Panthers general manager.

Bradberry developed into Carolina's top cornerback and was tasked with covering some of the most talented wide receivers in the NFL playing in the NFC South.

Gettleman recognized Bradberry's value once his rookie contract expired and brought the 27-year-old cornerback to fill the same role in New York on a three-year $43.5 million contract.

According to PFF, Bradberry's contract equates to 84.81% of top-five APY at cornerback, while his PFF contract projection equates to 42.39% of top-five APY at the position.

PFF also notes that the last time a cornerback came from the Panthers to the NFC East, that being Washington's signing of Josh Norman in 2016, it resulted in lesser returns as Norman never achieved the Pro-Bowl form he displayed in Carolina.

Meanwhile, Bradberry could be on track to make his first career Pro Bowl if he continues to play at the level he's started the season and could ultimately prove to be one of the Giants' most valuable free-agent signings in recent history.