Giants' Daniel Jones, David Sills Creating a Special Connection

The on-field relationship between Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and receiver David Sills V won't be mistaken for the Hall of Fame duo of Joe Montana and Jerry Rice any time soon.

But there's been no mistaking how effective the two teammates can be whenever they get a chance to connect on a pass.

That connection was on full display Thursday when Sills, a former quarterback, was on the receiving end of six pass targets from Jones. The two teammates, who are also close fronds from their time spent together in the off-season when they worked on their connection, have been making a push to be a part of the Giants offense.

"I think he’s done a great job for us this camp," Jones said of Sills. "He’s an extremely hard-working guy who you can count on to be in the right spot. He’s a smart football player, he knows how to get open, he’s talented from a route-running standpoint, and he is someone who I have worked with a lot.

"He’s been here for a few years, and I’ve really enjoyed working with him. He made a lot of plays today, and he’s made a lot of plays this camp."

Sills was so determined to advance his craft that he moved in with his Charlotte, North Carolina-based sister and brother-in-law a couple of years ago--a move that put him not far from Jones's home in Charlotte that made it convenient for him the two teammates to work out.

They took advantage of their proximity and have been ever since, as whenever Jones has staged a passing camp, Sills has been right there with him. and it's that extra work that the 26-year-old Sills attributes to his growing chemistry with Jones.

"We’ve had a lot of reps at a lot of different routes in season and off-season. So, I think he knows where I’m going to be, and I know where he wants me to be," Sills said.

"It’s not perfect, but we’re doing some pretty good things, and I think we’re going to continue to try to improve it and go out there every day and keep refining our craft."

MORE FROM GIANTS COUNTRY:

The teammates continue to refine their respective craft every day after practice when they stay behind to do additional work on routes.

"It’s all timing, and it’s reps, and it’s things that I think we’re just trying to continue to develop our game," the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Sills said. "Most of it is just DJ seeing it, seeing what we are going to do, us knowing where the ball is going to be.

"Obviously, in the red zone, everything gets tighter, so if you can get on the same page in the red zone – which is really what we are trying to work on there at the end of practice – I think it will be a huge weapon for our offense."

So far, the work has paid off. Sills, who has mostly lined up as an X-receiver, has caught five of seven pass targets for 56 yards this preseason for a 94.9 receiver rating, the fourth-best mark on the team.

The progress continued during the joint practice Thursday with the Jets when none of Jones's passes hit the ground.

"I felt from that first 7-on-7 period, I felt really good about how we started," Sills said. "(Head Coach Brian Daboll) Dabs always talks about starting fast. I feel like we kicked off practice with a good period, and that kick-started us throughout the whole practice. It was a good thing to see as an offense."

Sills, who has been on the Giants practice squad since 2020, is hoping that this is finally the year in which he makes the 53-man roster.

"I’m just trying to go out there and do the best that I can do," said Sills, who added he is having too much fun playing receiver to miss playing quarterback. "This all comes with it, but I’m trying to go out there and have the best practice I can have every day. You’ve got to take it one day at a time."

Join the Giants Country Community