Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari Leaves Practice vs. Jets with Leg Injury

Here we go again with the injury bug!

The New York Giants just can't seem to catch a break when it comes to avoiding the injury bug.

The latest injury to strike a team that this week has already lost promising receiver Collin Johnson to a torn Achilles was suffered by outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari.

Ojulari, who appeared to suffer a lower right leg injury not believed to be related to the hamstring strain that landed him on the NFI list to start training camp, was injured while running sprints with his teammates midway through the practice. 

The second-year linebacker came up limp and had to be helped off the field by two trainers. 

Ojulari was to be taken for tests to determine the exact nature and severity of the injury, which is not believed to be connected to his hamstring strain. The Giants, meanwhile, be holding their breath regarding last year's sack leader's status.

New York is already without Kayvon Thibodeaux, who will miss three to four weeks with a sprained MCL. They have also missed Elerson Smith, who suffered a foot injury a couple of weeks ago, and veteran Jihad Ward, who has been sidelined with an undisclosed ailment.  

