Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Giants Daniel Jones Week-to-Week with Neck Injury  | Report
Publish date:

Giants Daniel Jones Week-to-Week with Neck Injury  | Report

The Giants have signed quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills practice squad for reinforcement as starter Daniel Jones is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.
Author:

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Giants have signed quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills practice squad for reinforcement as starter Daniel Jones is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

According to an N report, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a strained neck that is significant enough to where he will miss Sunday's game against Miami and leave the third-year quarterback week-to-week.

According to the NFL Network, Jones was injured on the second play of the game, a play on which he took off and gained five yards before being stopped by Eagles defensive back Rodney McLeod.

Although Jones appeared fine after the game when he went through his postgame press conference, apparently something flared up sometime after the game that warranted enough concern for the team to use its remaining open roster spot on Jake Fromm, signed from the Bills' practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Jones, who back in Week 5 suffered a concussion but who managed to clear protocol in time for the Giants' next game, could miss some practice time this week while being treated for the injury. If he has indeed been ruled out of Sunday's game, it will mark the third year that he's had to miss time due to an injury sustained while running.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs with the ball in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Daniel Jones Week-to-Week with Neck Injury | Report

The Giants have signed quarterback Jake Fromm off the Buffalo Bills practice squad for reinforcement as starter Daniel Jones is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

4 minutes ago
Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Giants free safety Logan Ryan (23) runs with the ball after recovering the forced fumble during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Activate Logan Ryan from COVID List, Place Darnay Holmes on IR

The Giants just can't get healthy.

1 hour ago
New York Giants Helmet
Play
Game Day

5 Plays that Stood Out in Giants' Win Over Eagles

2 hours ago

Fromm, 6-foot-1 and 219 pounds played his college ball at the University of Georgia. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2020 and had been on the Bills' practice squad this year after failing to make the 53-man roster.

In three years at Georgia, Fromm played in 43 games. He completed 621 out of 982 pass attempts for 8,224 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also had 134 rushing attempts for 40 yards and three touchdowns.

Fromm has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs with the ball in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Daniel Jones Week-to-Week with Neck Injury | Report

4 minutes ago
Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Giants free safety Logan Ryan (23) runs with the ball after recovering the forced fumble during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Activate Logan Ryan from COVID List, Place Darnay Holmes on IR

1 hour ago
New York Giants Helmet
Game Day

5 Plays that Stood Out in Giants' Win Over Eagles

2 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) runs with the ball in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Giants Drop in MMQB Power Rankings After Eagles Win

8 hours ago
NFC East Helmets
Game Day

NFC East Week 12 Wrap-up: Cowboys on a Mini Skid, Eagles Falter

11 hours ago
Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes (30) smiles while leaving the field after the Giants' game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
News

Darnay Holmes Could Miss Time After Injuring Ribs

Nov 29, 2021
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Takeaways from the New York Giants' 13-7 Win vs. Philadelphia

Nov 29, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson (3) is called for pass interference on his coverage of New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) in the endzone in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Giants 13, Eagles 7: By the Numbers

Nov 29, 2021