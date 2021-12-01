Giants Daniel Jones Week-to-Week with Neck Injury  | Report

According to an N report, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is dealing with a strained neck that is significant enough to where he will miss Sunday's game against Miami and leave the third-year quarterback week-to-week.

According to the NFL Network, Jones was injured on the second play of the game, a play on which he took off and gained five yards before being stopped by Eagles defensive back Rodney McLeod.

Although Jones appeared fine after the game when he went through his postgame press conference, apparently something flared up sometime after the game that warranted enough concern for the team to use its remaining open roster spot on Jake Fromm, signed from the Bills' practice squad to their 53-man roster.

Jones, who back in Week 5 suffered a concussion but who managed to clear protocol in time for the Giants' next game, could miss some practice time this week while being treated for the injury. If he has indeed been ruled out of Sunday's game, it will mark the third year that he's had to miss time due to an injury sustained while running.

Fromm, 6-foot-1 and 219 pounds played his college ball at the University of Georgia. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Bills in 2020 and had been on the Bills' practice squad this year after failing to make the 53-man roster.

In three years at Georgia, Fromm played in 43 games. He completed 621 out of 982 pass attempts for 8,224 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. He also had 134 rushing attempts for 40 yards and three touchdowns.

Fromm has yet to appear in an NFL game.

