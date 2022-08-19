Skip to main content

Giants Evan Neal Focus Showing Wisdom Beyond His Years

Say whatever you want about Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal. He doesn't care. He really doesn't.

New York Giants rookie tackle Evan Neal does not seem fazed by outside criticism of his game or his weight, injured offensive linemen, multiple people playing center, potential trash talk from Cowboys legends, and large, heavy bags flying at him. 

He only seems interested in getting better at his craft, which is a great sign for Giants fans.  

For example, Neal was jokingly asked if he would consider playing center given the team's injury issues at the position. While he laughed off the possibility, there was a deeper meaning behind the question: how the young man is responding to having a different center making the line calls practically every day.  

"It hasn’t been really difficult at all, honestly," he said. "The communication has been the same from all of us. We sit in the same meetings, and we all speak the same language. There hasn’t been an issue or a difference at all as far as communication and things like that. It’s been pretty seamless if you ask me."

Neal's direct candor isn't rude or dismissive; it just doesn't include the normal cliche word soup you get many times from players.  

Neal is also very confident in his ability and his potential to improve. When asked how much feedback he gives the coaches on what he is comfortable doing and not doing. Neal was very matter-of-fact in his response.

"I’m comfortable and confident that I will be able to perform and execute anything that the coaches ask me to do in our scheme and our offense. It’s a similar scheme that I ran in college, just different verbiage and different terminology. I don’t have those kinds of conversations with my coaches because everything they ask me to do is well within my capabilities."

That confidence doesn't mean he does not see a need for improvement. It simply points to his confidence. When asked what the last few weeks have been like, he spoke about the new experiences and how it felt going through them for the first time, but he also mentioned things he needs to improve on.

"A live game scenario, a live game situation – it was definitely a great experience to have. I need to continue to work on the same things that I have been harping on with myself and the things that the coaches have been emphasizing as well. 

"Just different technical things as far as like set angles, hat placement, and my base. That’s pretty much what I need to work on, things that are definitely going to help propel my game to the next level."

