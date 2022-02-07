Giants Exploring Possible Reunion with QB Davis Webb

The Giants drafted quarterback David Webb in the third round of the 2017 draft with an eye toward him potentially succeeding then starter Eli Manning after he retired.

Although that scenario didn't pan out for the 27-year-old Webb, who was unceremoniously cut in favor of Kyle Lauletta in 2018, Webb now has a chance to pick up where he left off if he can pass a physical with the Giants.

The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Webb, who has spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills on their practice squad, was set to take a physical with the Giants, where if he passes it, he would be reunited with the team that drafted him.

As far as the 6'5", 227-pound Webb potentially being the starter, that probably won't happen so long as Daniel Jones, whom the Giants have repeatedly committed to as their starter, finally takes steps forward in his development.

Still, the fact remains that the Giants, whose backup quarterback play last year left a lot to be desired, is in dire need of an upgrade, and new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll believe that Webb is a solid option that can provide that.

In addition, Webb, due to his familiarity with Daboll's core offensive philosophies, would likely be an ideal teacher not just to Jones but to the rest of the offense.

Webb played three years at Texas Tech before transferring to Cal for his final college season in 2016. He appeared in 35 games, going 841 out of 1,367 pass attempts (61.5 percent completion percentage) for 9.852 yards, 83 TDs, and 34 interceptions.

The son of a football coach, Webb was widely lauded by scouts for his arm strength, athleticism, work ethic, and football acumen. Still, he was viewed as a developmental prospect because of questions concerning his accuracy and lack of experience in pro-style offenses.

Webb became caught in the crosshairs of the change at general manager when Dave Gettleman, who succeeded Jerry Reese, brought in Lauletta as a developmental prospect. Webb then was signed to the Jets practice squad before ultimately joining the Bills practice squad in 2019.

With Webb's contract with Buffalo having expired, he is now free to join whatever team he chooses. Apparently, there is strong mutual interest in reuniting with the Giants, where he would begin as a backup to Jones and where it is thought he could step in and be an upgrade over Mike Glennon, last year's backup, should Jones be unable to play.

