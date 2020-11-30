Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Unsure About Daniel Jones’s Status for Seattle

The New York Giants found out Monday that the hamstring injury suffered by starting quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t a serious one.

Beyond that, they have no answers as if Jones, who was injured in Sunday’s win over the Bengals, might be able to get through a practice this week.

Head coach Joe Judge said that the plan is to get Jones out on the field Wednesday when the team returns to practice and see how well the second-year quarterback moves around.

“My approach on injuries is always the same,” Judge said. “Number one, can the player hurt it worse by playing? And number two, can the player defend themselves on the field at a level necessary to do their job effectively?”

If the Giants decide to hold Jones out of action as a precautionary, Colt McCoy, who finished the game in Jones’s place, will get the start, and Clayton Thorson, who is on the team’s practice squad, will likely be elevated.

Judge also confirmed that the team was running through a list of unsigned free agents to provide additional reinforcement. Alex Tanney, who was with the Giants this summer in training camp, is one name from that list the Giants are considering.

They could also look to sign Cooper Rush off the Cowboys practice squad, but in doing so, they’d have to sign Rush to the 53-man roster and carry him for at least three weeks under the current CBA terms.

Whomever the Giants do decide to sign, they would have to move fast if they are to have that player at the ready for Sunday, given the five-day COVID-19 entry period.

“Obviously the priority would be to get somebody in here as quickly as possible to get them through the protocols and go through that kind of cadence to get him even eligible for Sunday,” Judge said.

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell.