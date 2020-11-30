SI.com
Giants QB Daniel Jones Avoided Major Injury to Hamstring | Report

Patricia Traina

The Giants received some good news regarding the hamstring injury suffered by quarterback Daniel Jones in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, and that is the quarterback avoided a significant injury.

The NFL Network reported that Jones has an "outside chance" of playing in Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, but adds that the team is preparing a contingency plan with and without Jones. 

The quarterback will test his injury beginning Wednesday when team facilities re-open to players and the Giants take the practice field. Depending on how he feels, he could be back next week.

Hamstring strains are tricky and don’t necessarily heal within a day or two. With the Giants set to travel cross-country later this week, there is a growing sentiment that Jones's return might wait until the following week when the Giants kick off a two-game homestand against the Cardinals and Browns.

Jones was injured on the Giants’ first possession in the third quarter of Sunday’s game on a designed quarterback run. He missed a couple of snaps and was replaced by Colt McCoy, before returning to the game. 

Jones then took himself out of the game when after throwing a pass to running back Wayne Gallman, his right leg appeared to lock up.

"Yeah, just felt it on that play and didn’t feel like I could get a lot on it really or do what I needed to do to be effective and move the ball and throw it accurately," Jones said after the game. "Just look to rehab it, do whatever I can to heal it up as fast as I can."

Despite the injury, Jones remained standing on the sideline for the rest of the game and made it to the postgame zoom podium, where he stood for another five or so minutes speaking to reporters about his injury. 

Head coach Joe Judge agreed that Jones' ability to walk around and stand on the sideline after his injury was a good sign.

"I would say I'm optimistic at this point right now," Judge said after the game when asked about Jones's chances of playing against Seattle. 

"Now, I don't want to go ahead and say 'yay' or 'nay' because I don't have the medical information. Again, once he talks to the doctors, we get information, I'm sure he's going to try everything he can. But I am optimistic just knowing what he's played through before and how he's handled different things."

Cowboyup
Cowboyup

Readers

I know that we have to leave this to the experts. But, as a fan who has played the game and seen many hamstring injuries, I will be shocked and amazed if Jones is 100% healthy by Sunday. The Giants are now a smart organization, so if he plays it will be because they are certain, not " hopeful." He is too valuable to gamble with.

TJaorch23
TJaorch23

Whew!

