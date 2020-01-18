Giants Hire Jason Garrett as Their New Offensive Coordinator

Jason Garrett has been hired as the Giants' new offensive coordinator on head coach Joe Judge's staff, a source confirmed. (Ed Werder was first with the report.)

Like several of Judge's other reported coaching hires, Garrett has ties to Nick Saban, having served as his quarterbacks coach in 2005-06 for the Dolphins. Beyond that connection, Garrett is an attractive hire for the Giants for numerous reasons.

Garrett was a backup NFL quarterback for the Giants in 2000-03, so he knows the position inside and out and will serve as an excellent sounding board to second-year quarterback Daniel Jones, who's expected to lose Eli Manning as his sounding board in the quarterbacks room.

Garrett, who also has head coaching experience, can serve as a sounding board to Judge, who is a first-time NFL head coach. And Garrett, who has coached in the NFC East since 2007, has a vast knowledge of the personnel in the division, which checks another relevant box for Judge, who spent the last several years in the AFC East.

In 2019, the Cowboys offense finished with the best overall offense (431.5 yards/game); fifth in rushing (134.6 yards/game); second in passing (296.9 yards/game); tied for second in third-down conversions (47.06%); and fifth in scoring (027.1 points per game).

Under Garrett, the Cowboys have won the NFC East twice and have made it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs all three times, though failing to advance.

The Princeton educated Garrett interviewed with the Giants on Wednesday, the day after his contract with the Cowboys expired.