GiantsMaven
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

What Jason Garrett Had to Say About Daniel Jones Plus a Glimpse into His Play-Calling Philosophies

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Back on October 31, 2019, Jason Garrett, then the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, was on a conference call with the Giants media. Garrett was asked about then-rookie quarterback (and future pupil) Daniel Jones and he also offered some insight into his play-calling practices, specific to play-action.

Here's what Garrett had to say on that call.  

RE: His impressions of Daniel Jones.

Garrett: Yeah, just a really impressive college player. It’s not surprising to us that he was drafted as high as he was. Just a really talented guy. 

He’s big, he’s athletic, he can throw the ball, he can make plays in the pocket, he can make plays out in space with his feet. He keeps his eyes up, makes a lot of plays when he’s on the move throwing the ball down the field, plays with a competitive spirit. 

He’s someone who seems calm and poised and handling it all really well and getting better and better every week. We are very impressed by him.

RELATED: Giants Hire Jason Garrett as Their New Offensive Coordinator

RE: The use of play-action on offense. 

Garrett: Yeah, I think play-action is a really important part of playing good offensive football. 

You want to attack a defense in different ways—you want to run it, you want to throw it, you want to be able to throw it different ways, quick game, intermediate, deep, in the drop back game but also in the play-action movement game. 

When we’re able to do that and be balanced and attack in a lot of different ways, that’s probably when we play our best.

RE: Elaborate on what being “balanced” means--run-pass ratio, or on how the offense attacks the field? 

Garrett: I think all of it. If you can only do one thing as an offense, ultimately defenses and defensive coordinators do a great job of taking that away from you. 

So, the best offenses we’ve been around are ones that can run the ball and throw the ball and run it different ways--inside, outside, zone, gap, run it to different guys—and the same thing with the passing game. 

If you have variety with your passing game and you can throw the ball different ways to different people and execute all of those things, that’s what the best offenses are able to do.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Assistant Coaches Tracker

Keep checking back here for reports and confirmations on the Giants new assistant coaching staff under new head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

by

TJinJersey

Report: Giants Hire Burton Burns as Their Running Backs Coach

Giants head coach Joe Judge plucks another assistant coach with ties to Nick Saban for his new Giants coaching staff. Here's what else we know about Burns.

Patricia Traina

Giants Hire Jason Garrett as Their New Offensive Coordinator

The former Cowboys head coach and one-time Giants backup quarterback reportedly accepts an offer to come to New York as Joe Judge's new offensive coordinator.

Patricia Traina

Giants Unit Review: The Curious Case of the Receivers

A look at how the Giants receiving unit fared in its first year without Odell Beckham Jr.

Patricia Traina

Darius Slayton Eyes a Big Jump in Year 2

The Giants rookie receiver was one of the biggest bright spots in a lost season but believes he can be even better in Year 2.

Pat Ragazzo

Breaking Down the Giants' 2020 Salary Cap Picture By Unit

Here's a breakdown of where the Giants salary cap stands in terms of dollars spent at each position--and how potential roster moves might potentially effect the numbers.

Patricia Traina

Report: Giants Interested in Scott Linehan for Offensive Coordinator Role

Linehan served as the Cowboys offensive coordinator under Jason Garrett, another candidate for the Giants' offensive coordinator role.

Patricia Traina

Weekly Fan Mailbag | Trading Down and Concerns If Jason Garrett is Hired

Let's see what's on people's minds.

Patricia Traina

Giants Unit Review: So What Exactly Do They Have at Tight End?

The Giants tight end unit was supposed to be a strength, but injuries got in the way (again0. Still there was enough shown to be encouraged about what this group can bring moving forward.

Patricia Traina

Throwback Thursday: A Chat with One of the Most Underrated Players on the Giants' Last Two Championship Teams

Former Giants defensive end Dave Tollefson, who helped the Giants win Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, helps us kick off our "Throwback Thursday" off-season feature.

Pat Ragazzo