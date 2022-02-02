Giants Hire Shea Tierney as Quarterbacks Coach

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has hired Bills assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney to be the Giants’ new quarterbacks coach, replacing Jerry Schuplinski, who held the role for the last two seasons under former head coach Joe Judge.

The 35-year-old Tierney joined the Buffalo Bills in 2018 as an offensive assistant and was promoted to assistant QBs coach in 2020. Before that, he spent three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as an analyst and coaching intern before joining Alabama as an offensive analyst, where he crossed paths with Daboll.

Tierney, a Philadelphia native, was instrumental in helping Bills quarterback Josh Allen finish second in the MVP voting and in setting single-season franchise records for passing touchdowns (37), completions (396), 300-yard games (8), passer rating (107.2), completion percentage (69.2), passing yards (4,544) and total touchdowns (46) in 2020. He's also assisted Allen in becoming one of the top passers in the NFL.

The Latest on the Giants Assistant Coaching Staff Giants to Retain Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey 1 / 5

The Giants are reportedly set to meet with Chiefs quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka this week for their offensive coordinator position. New York is also believed to have an interest in Pep Hamilton and Chad O’Shea for the role after losing out on snaring Ken Dorsey from the Bills.

The Giants have also reportedly hired former Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson to fill that role on Daboll's new staff. They are also expected to retain defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (assuming he doesn't get hired as the Vikings head coach), defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

GIANTS COACHING STAFF

(unofficial until announced by the team)

Offensive Coordinator: TBD

TBD Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham (pending Vikings head coaching decision)

Patrick Graham (pending Vikings head coaching decision) Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey

Thomas McGaughey Quarterbacks Coach: Shea Tierney

Shea Tierney Offensive Line Coach: Bobby Johnson

Bobby Johnson Defensive Backs Coach: Jerome Henderson

Join the Giants Country Community