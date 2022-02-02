Skip to main content
Giants to Retain Special Teams Coordinator Thomas McGaughey

The Giants are reportedly retaining special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

According to multiple reports, New Giants head coach Brian Daboll is reportedly planning to retain Thomas McGaughey as his special teams coordinator.

McGaughey, 48, has been the Giants special teams coordinator since 2018, when then-head coach Pat Shurmur hired him. McGaughey was then retained by Joe Judge, who had a special teams background, and now Daboll.

Under McGaughey, the Giants special teams finished 10th overall in the league this season, according to Rick Gosselin's annual special teams rankings, a marked improvement from their 19th-place finish in 2020.

McGaughey reportedly had interviews with the Panthers, who ironically fired former Giants special teams ace Chase Blackburn, who replaced McGaughey in 2016, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

McGaughey, a defensive back at Houston from 1991 to 1995 and for whom he was a special teams captain in his final year, went undrafted after college but had stints with the Bengals in 1996 and Eagles in 1997. 

McGaughey's first NFL coaching experience came in 2001 with the Chiefs as a Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship recipient. He remained with the Chiefs through 2002 as the assistant special teams coordinator.

After a two-year stint as special teams coordinator at Houston, he returned to the NFL as the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach for the Broncos (2005–2006).

In 2007, he joined the Giants as the assistant special teams coordinator, which he held through 2010 before moving to LSU for a similar role. He returned to the NFL in 2014 with the Jets before moving on to the 49ers in 2015. He then was hired by the Panthers as their special teams coordinator, which he held from 2016-2017 before returning to the Giants.  

