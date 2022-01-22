Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants, Buffalo Bills

Giants Kick off Head Coaching Interviews, Meet with Bills OC Brian Daboll

New York isn't wasting any time in getting their head coaching search under way, and they're going to start with the two Buffalo Bills coordinators, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier.

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen isn't wasting time in starting his process to find the next Giants head coach.

Schoen, who vowed to find a head coach "with whom I will work in lockstep to create a collaborative environment for our football operations" from a wide net of candidates, completed an interview with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll Friday evening.

Schoen will meet with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Saturday.

According to the team, the 46-year-old Daboll met with Schoen and Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch via video conference.

The Bills offense is one of the most explosive units in the game today. Buffalo finished third in the NFL with 28.4 points a game and fifth with 381.9 yards a game. Franchise quarterback Josh Allen, who has blossomed in Daboll's system, finished sixth in the league with a franchise-record 409 completions, seventh with 36 touchdown passes, and eighth with 4,407 yards.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll looks on during a snow storm prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
Play
News

Giants Kick off Head Coaching Interviews, Meet with Bills OC Brian Daboll

New York isn't wasting any time in getting their head coaching search under way, and they're going to start with the two Buffalo Bills coordinators, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier.

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants co-owners Steve Tisch (left) and John Mara during a press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants GM Joe Schoen Has a Lengthy To-Do List Ahead of Him

Rome wasn't built in a day and it's probably going to take some time for new Giants GM Joe Schoen to straighten out a broken Giants franchise. He'll likely start in the following areas.

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sideline during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants to Kick Off Head Coaching Search

The New York Giants have a new general manager in place and now will turn their attention to getting a new head coach in place.

6 hours ago
6 hours ago

More from Giants Country

Click on an image to jump to the story you wish to read.

Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Giants Hire Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen as New General Manager

The New York Giants have a new general manager.

1 / 5

Daboll won a national championship with Alabama in 2017 as their offensive coordinator. He also was an assistant on Bill Belichick’s Patriots staff, contributing to five Super Bowl titles (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, and LI).

In 2020, Daboll was named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year award winner after the Bills finished 13-3 to win the first of two consecutive division titles by setting franchise single-season franchise records with 4,544 yards, 37 touchdown passes, a 69.2 completion percentage, and a 107.2 passer rating.

Daboll has been an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), and Chiefs (2012). He was also the Jets' quarterbacks coach in 2007-08.

According to reports, Frazier, the Bills defensive coordinator and assistant head coach, is scheduled to interview for the Giants' head coaching job on Saturday. He is a former NFL cornerback who was part of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears and was previously the head coach of the Vikings (2010-2013) and an assistant coach with the Ravens, Bucs, Colts, Bengals, and Eagles.

Join the Giants Country Community

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll looks on during a snow storm prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
News

Giants Kick off Head Coaching Interviews, Meet with Bills OC Brian Daboll

1 minute ago
Feb 5, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; New York Giants co-owners Steve Tisch (left) and John Mara during a press conference at Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos.
Big Blue+

Giants GM Joe Schoen Has a Lengthy To-Do List Ahead of Him

5 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores watches from the sideline during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium.
News

New York Giants to Kick Off Head Coaching Search

6 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills helmet before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
News

Giants Hire Bills Assistant GM Joe Schoen as New General Manager

8 hours ago
Sep 29, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) blocks during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 27-26.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Jesse Luketa, Penn State

12 hours ago
August 19, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters before the game against the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. The Broncos defeated the 49ers 33-14.
News

Giants GM Search Update: Schoen, Poles, Peters Get Second Interviews

Jan 20, 2022
2020 NFL Combine Logo
Draft

Scouting Primer for New York Giants' Top Offseason Needs: Part 3–Interior Defensive Line and Running Back

Jan 20, 2022
Giants Special Teams Coordinator, Thomas McGaughey, is shown at practice, Thursday, July 25, 2019.
News

Giants Special Teams Units Earn a Surprising Final Ranking in Annual Evaluation

Jan 20, 2022