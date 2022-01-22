Giants Kick off Head Coaching Interviews, Meet with Bills OC Brian Daboll

New York isn't wasting any time in getting their head coaching search under way, and they're going to start with the two Buffalo Bills coordinators, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier.

Schoen, who vowed to find a head coach "with whom I will work in lockstep to create a collaborative environment for our football operations" from a wide net of candidates, completed an interview with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll Friday evening.

Schoen will meet with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier on Saturday.

According to the team, the 46-year-old Daboll met with Schoen and Giants co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch via video conference.

The Bills offense is one of the most explosive units in the game today. Buffalo finished third in the NFL with 28.4 points a game and fifth with 381.9 yards a game. Franchise quarterback Josh Allen, who has blossomed in Daboll's system, finished sixth in the league with a franchise-record 409 completions, seventh with 36 touchdown passes, and eighth with 4,407 yards.

Daboll won a national championship with Alabama in 2017 as their offensive coordinator. He also was an assistant on Bill Belichick’s Patriots staff, contributing to five Super Bowl titles (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, and LI).

In 2020, Daboll was named the AP Assistant Coach of the Year award winner after the Bills finished 13-3 to win the first of two consecutive division titles by setting franchise single-season franchise records with 4,544 yards, 37 touchdown passes, a 69.2 completion percentage, and a 107.2 passer rating.

Daboll has been an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Miami Dolphins (2011), and Chiefs (2012). He was also the Jets' quarterbacks coach in 2007-08.

According to reports, Frazier, the Bills defensive coordinator and assistant head coach, is scheduled to interview for the Giants' head coaching job on Saturday. He is a former NFL cornerback who was part of the 1985 Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears and was previously the head coach of the Vikings (2010-2013) and an assistant coach with the Ravens, Bucs, Colts, Bengals, and Eagles.

