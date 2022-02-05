Giants Interview Titans Defensive Assistant Jim Schwartz for Defensive Coordinator Role

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll interviewed a second candidate Saturday for the team's defensive coordinator role that being Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz, 55 years old, has been in coaching since 1989 when he began his career as a graduate assistant and linebackers coach for Maryland. After a handful of college gigs, Schwartz landed in the NFL in 1992 with the Browns as a personnel scout (under then-head coach Bill Belichick), and then with the Ravens in 1996 as the outside linebackers coach.

Schwartz began his first sting with the Titans in 1999 as a defensive assistant. In 2000, he was re-assigned to the team's linebacker, and in 2011, he was named the defensive coordinator.

Schwartz was hired by the Lions as their head coach in 2009, a role he held until 2013. He then joined the Bills in 2014, missing out on a chance to work with Daboll by four years.

During his time in Buffalo, Schwartz's defense recorded a league-high 54.0 sacks and held opponents to a league-best 33.2 percent third-down conversion rate. The Bills ranked second in scoring defense (16.9 ppg) and had an opponent quarterback rating (74.5).

Schwartz was hired by the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016 and helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl. In 2021, he was hired by the Titans to be a senior defensive coordinator.

Schwartz had an impressive run with the Eagles in which, over his five-year tenure, the defense ranked third in third-down defense (35.9 percent), sixth in red-zone defense (52.7 percent), third in rushing defense (99.1 yards per game), and seventh in sacks (208).

As a head coach for the Lions--Schwartz took over the year after Detroit finished 0-16--the Lions began to improve, posting a 10-6 record in 2011 that resulted in the team's first postseason appearance since 1999.

That season, the Lions' defense recorded 34 total takeaways, which was tied for the third-highest mark in the NFL, including a league-leading and franchise-record seven return touchdowns (five interceptions and two fumbles). The Lions' defense also finished third in the NFL in third-down conversion rate (67.3 pct.).

The Giants are looking to hire a defensive coordinator as soon as possible after Patrick Graham, the team's defensive coordinator for the last two years, accepted an offer from the Raiders to become their defensive coordinator Friday night.

In addition to Schwartz, New York has reportedly met with former Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, Steelers defensive assistant Teryl Austin, and Bears defensive assistant Sean Desai.

