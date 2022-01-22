Skip to main content
Giants Interview Bills DC Leslie Frazier for Head Coaching Vacancy

The Giants are pushing ahead in their quest to find their new head coach and have completed their second of what's expected to be five interviews with different candidates.

The New York Giants have interviewed Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, the second of what's believed to be a five-man field for their vacant head coaching position (Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham being the others).

The 62-year-old Frazier met with new Giants general manager Joe Schoen and team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch via video conference.

Frazier, who, in addition to being the Bills defensive coordinator, is also the Bills assistant head coach, and is a former NFL defensive back who was a member of the Chicago Bears 1985 Super Bowl championship team.

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll looks on during a snow storm prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

Giants Kick off Head Coaching Interviews, Meet with Bills OC Brian Daboll

New York isn't wasting any time in getting their head coaching search under way, as they start things off with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

Jan 15, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier prior to an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.
New York Giants Reader Mailbag: The "Wishful Thinking" Edition

Let's see what's on the Giants fans' minds this week.

Dec 16, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane before a game against the Detroit Lions at New Era Field.
Giants GM Joe Schoen "Dependable" Says Former Boss

Brandon Beane, who brought Schoen to New York, says the Giants got themselves a dependable performer in the 42-year-old Schoen.

Since retiring from an active playing career, he's been in the NFL coaching circles for the last 23 years, his prior positions including stints with the Vikings, for whom he was the head coach, and the Eagles, Bengals, Colts, Bucs, Ravens, and Bills as either a position coach or as a coordinator.

Frazier's Bills defense finished at the top of the 2021 season in several categories. They allowed the fewest points-per-game (17.0), fewest total yards (272.8), and passing yards (163.0) a game, fewest yards-per-play (4.6), and first downs a game (16.8) and the lowest opposing third-down conversion percentage (30.8 on 66 successes in 214 attempts).

Buffalo also tied for third with 30 takeaways and has finished in the top 10 in that category in each of Frazier's five seasons as defensive coordinator.

As an NFL defensive back, Frazier amassed 20 interceptions for 343 return yards and two touchdowns over a five-year playing career that began in 1981. He also led Chicago in interceptions in three consecutive seasons. Frazier tore his ACL during Super Bowl XX and never played again.

 

