Giants Joe Judge: No Decision Yet on Starting Quarterback

Giants head coach Joe Judge said they'll go through the week before deciding on a starting quarterback for Sunday's game versus the Eagles.

Giants head coach Joe Judge likely has a good idea as to who of Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm will be the team's starting quarterback this weekend against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But to no one's surprise, Judge isn't ready to make the identity of the starter public just yet.

"We’re going to watch the guys practice throughout the week and we’ll see where they are at the end of the week," he said. "I wouldn’t expect any announcement until maybe the end of the week at the earliest."

Judge, who admitted that at this point more is known about Glennon than Fromm, the latter who has been with the team about a month now, praised both for their work ethics.

"Both guys have worked hard, both guys have done very good things for the team," he said. "I’m pleased with the way both guys showed some leadership with the groups around them. We’re going to watch them go through, watch them run the offense, prepare for it and we’ll make our decision at the end of the week."

Judge also reiterated that in Fromm's case, playing an entire game is different from just getting a series at the end of the game but added that there would be some tweaks made to practice to give them a better idea of how Fromm might fare playing a whole game.

We’ll have a couple of things built-in in terms of some good-on-good work and some competition work just based on where we’re at with our roster and what we need to see anyway," Judge said. "We’ll look over completely how we practice. Will we add some things to it to ensure we get a good snapshot of everyone involved? Absolutely."

Judge, who has been known to keep major personnel decisions as close to the vest as possible not to give away any competitive advantages, would be hard-pressed to justify starting Glennon, the veteran, again after three lackluster showings.

In two of the three games Glennon has started, the Giants have failed to put a touchdown on the board, despite having most offensive skill position players available to help move the chains.

The problem with Glennon has been his lack of accuracy. He has struggled to get the ball within the receivers' catch radius, which has resulted in their having to work for each catch made.

Then there is a matter of his decision-making, particularly on the deep ball when he puts it up for grabs. Glennon, who has thrown seven interceptions in his three starts this season, doesn't seem to have a plan when throwing it deep.

As for Fromm, who was given one drive in garbage time, the youngster showed enough to whet some appetites for more.

Fromm, who has something of a sidearm delivery, not only was the picture of calmness and poise, he also displayed a good command of the huddle, got the players lined up quickly, and was far more accurate with his short throws. The one deep out he attempted was in the receiver's vicinity, and he also didn't seem overwhelmed by the magnitude of his situation.

That said, Judge pointed out that coming into a game late and playing against a defense that took its foot off the gas pedal is a lot different than going at it for a full four quarters. However, the Giants coaching staff has a plan for this week's practices to see if Fromm is far enough along to learn the Giants system.

