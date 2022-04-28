Skip to main content

Giants Make Decisions Regarding Jones, Lawrence Fifth-Year Options

New York has decided to do what has been anticipated for months regarding exercising the option years of their two first-round draft picks from 2019.

As expected, the New York Giants have decided to decline the fifth-year option on quarterback Daniel Jones's contract, according to the NFL Network.

However, the team will be exercising the option year on defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence's contract, the NFL Network also reported.

The decision to decline Jones's contract comes as no surprise. Although the team, including new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, have publicly expressed confidence in Jones moving forward, they are in a wait-and-see mode for a quarterback that still has some rough spots to his game including staying healthy.

Jones would have been guaranteed $22.384 million next season had his option year been exercised. Even if he ended up fulfilling expectations, the Giants, in seeking to lower that number, would have been hamstrung because they would have had to ensure that Jones received that same guaranteed amount in the first year of a new contract.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 19, 2019; Boone, NC, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) looks on from the field against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

By Nick Falato9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; NFL Shield logo at the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Play
Draft

How to Watch Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

It's time to put the mock drafts and rumors to rest as the annual NFL Draft kicks off tonight!

By The Giants Maven News Desk1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) gestures after a sack against the Mississippi Rebels in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Nick takes a look at a promising inside linebacker with a lot of upside: Terrel Bernard of Baylor.

By Nick Falato3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Should the former Duke quarterback's performance exceed expectations, including making it through an entire season injury-free, the Giants could always place the franchise tag on the sixth overall pick in the 2019 draft while negotiating a new long-term structured deal.

According to Over the Cap, the estimated franchise tag amount is $31.497 million for quarterbacks. Still, the use of the tag would be to ensure that no one else comes swooping in to take Jones while he and the Giants work toward a new long-term contract with a far lower first-year cap number yielding more financial flexibility.

The decision to pick up the option year on Lawrence's deal makes more financial sense. Lawrence, acquired with the 17th overall pick in 2019 (one of two draft picks the Giants received from the Cleveland Browns in return for receiver Odell Bekcham Jr), has not missed a game in his career.

While he hasn't quite developed into the pass rusher the Giants were hoping he'd become, Lawrence is still a solid run stuffer and reliable tackler. Last year, he recorded a career-high 54 tackles and 11 quarterback hits.

From a financial perspective, the guaranteed $10.753 million that he'll receive next year puts him right about where former Giants defensive lineman B.J. Hill ($10.833 million), who re-signed with the Bengals, and Bills defender Ed Oliver ($10.753 million) will fall on the 2023 cap scale for interior defensive linemen.

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Oct 19, 2019; Boone, NC, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers linebacker D'Marco Jackson (52) looks on from the field against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB D'Marco Jackson, Appalachian State

By Nick Falato9 minutes ago
Apr 27, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; NFL Shield logo at the 2017 NFL Draft at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Draft

How to Watch Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

By The Giants Maven News Desk1 hour ago
Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Terrel Bernard (2) gestures after a sack against the Mississippi Rebels in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Terrel Bernard, Baylor

By Nick Falato3 hours ago
Oct 12, 2021; London, United Kingdom; A detailed view of NFL shield logo is seen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Draft

Zack Dietz's Final NFL Round 1 Mock Draft

By Zach Dietz5 hours ago
2021 NFL Draft Logo
Draft

Breaking Down Various NFL Draft Rumors' Potential Impact on Giants

By Patricia Traina21 hours ago
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; A general overall view of the 2021 NFL Shield Draft logo at First Energy Stadium.
Draft

The 2022 Fan Nation Publishers NFL Mock Draft

By Patricia Traina23 hours ago
Jan 30, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Artist rendering ot the 2020 NFL Draft viewing zone in Las Vegas in front of the High Roller observation wheel during the Super Bowl LIV Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
Draft

The One First-Round Draft Scenario the Giants MUST Avoid

By Stephen LebitschApr 27, 2022
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen speaks during the pre-draft press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Big Blue+

Ways Giants Can Clear More Salary Cap Space

By Patricia TrainaApr 27, 2022