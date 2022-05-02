Giants Move On from Chris Petit, Kyle O’Brien

With his first draft as general manager of the Giants in the books, Joe Schoen has made several changes to the personnel department.

Chris Petit, the team’s Director of College Scouting, and Kyle O’Brien, a senior personnel executive, are not being retained in their respective roles, according to Neil Stratton of Inside the League.

Petit just finished his fourth season as the Giants' director of college scouting. Before being named to that position in 2018, he was an area scout for 13 years, having joined the organization in 2005 following a season as a scouting intern.

O'Brien, a long-time NFL scout, was hired last year by former general manager Dave Gettleman to serve in the newly created position of senior personnel executive. O’Brien had served five seasons with the Detroit Lions as a director of player personnel for one year before being promoted to vice president of player personnel.

O’Brien was also the Jaguars' director of college scouting for three seasons (2013-2015), a scout for the Chiefs (2012), and was involved in various personnel roles for the Patriots from 2002-to 2011.

Join the Giants Country Community