Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Giants Move On from Chris Petit, Kyle O’Brien

General manager Joe Schoen shakes up the Giants personnel department.

With his first draft as general manager of the Giants in the books, Joe Schoen has made several changes to the personnel department.

Chris Petit, the team’s Director of College Scouting, and Kyle O’Brien, a senior personnel executive, are not being retained in their respective roles, according to Neil Stratton of Inside the League.

Petit just finished his fourth season as the Giants' director of college scouting. Before being named to that position in 2018, he was an area scout for 13 years, having joined the organization in 2005 following a season as a scouting intern.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

ASU defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (98) warms up during practice in Tempe August 18, 2019.
Play
Draft

Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick D.J. Davidson's Game

The Giants picked up a legitimate "plugger" in Arizona State's D.J. Davidson. Coach Gene Clemons outlines what the GIants are getting in Davidson.

By Gene Clemons5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Micah McFadden (47) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium.
Play
Draft

Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick Micah McFadden's Game

The Giants got themselves some solid value in linebacker Micah McFadden, the first of their fifth-round draft picks. Coach Gene Clemons has the breakdown on his game.

By Gene Clemons8 hours ago
8 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Play
Big Blue+

Takeaways and What We Learned Following Giants GM Joe Schoen's First Draft

We have a monster-sized notebook filled with takeaways and things we learned about the new Giants' way of roster building through the draft.

By Patricia TrainaMay 1, 2022
May 1, 2022

O'Brien, a long-time NFL scout, was hired last year by former general manager Dave Gettleman to serve in the newly created position of senior personnel executive. O’Brien had served five seasons with the Detroit Lions as a director of player personnel for one year before being promoted to vice president of player personnel.

O’Brien was also the Jaguars' director of college scouting for three seasons (2013-2015), a scout for the Chiefs (2012), and was involved in various personnel roles for the Patriots from 2002-to 2011.

 Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

ASU defensive lineman D.J. Davidson (98) warms up during practice in Tempe August 18, 2019.
Draft

Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick D.J. Davidson's Game

By Gene Clemons5 hours ago
Sep 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Micah McFadden (47) recovers a fumble during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Memorial Stadium.
Draft

Breaking Down Giants' Fifth-round Pick Micah McFadden's Game

By Gene Clemons8 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Big Blue+

Takeaways and What We Learned Following Giants GM Joe Schoen's First Draft

By Patricia TrainaMay 1, 2022
UK junior wide receiver Wan Dale Robinson at the UK media day.
Draft

Giants Rookie WR Wan’Dale Robinson Ready to Quiet Critics About His Size

By Stephen LebitschMay 1, 2022
Iowa defensive back Dane Belton (4) reacts after a stop during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Draft

Breaking Down Giants' Fourth-round Pick Dane Belton's Game

By Gene ClemonsMay 1, 2022
daniel bellinger
Draft

Breaking Down Giants Fourth-round Pick Daniel Bellinger, TE

By Gene ClemonsApr 30, 2022
Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Darrian Beavers (0) reacts to a tackle for loss in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 27-6.
Draft

Giants Add Linebacker Darrian Beavers to Defense with Final Draft Pick

By Patricia TrainaApr 30, 2022
Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
Draft

Giants Fifth Round Draft Summary: Continued Push to Fill Depth Needs

By Patricia TrainaApr 30, 2022