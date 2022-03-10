Giants Moving on from FB Eli Penny

The Giants offense is set to go in another direction as far as the fullback role is concerned.

The Giants are moving on from fullback Eli Penny, who has been with them since the 2018 season after being plucked off the Cardinals practice squad.

Penny, 6-foot-2, 234 pounds, appeared in 61 games as a Giant with seven starts. He racked up 178 rushing yards on 52 carries and one touchdown, that coming in 2021, with New York, and his first touchdown since his rookie season in 2018 when he was with the Cardinals.

Penny was even more reliable as a receiver, hauling in 21 of 29 pass targets for 109 yards and a touchdown while in New York. A core special teamer who contributed 20 special teams tackles during his time with the Giants (six solo), Penny got a chance to shine last season on offense when Saquon Barkley had to miss time.

In those games in which Penny saw his role on offense increase, he logged 17 of his 33 touches, and 91 of his 129 total yards. His longest run was 12 yards, his longest catch was 16.

More from the Combine New York Giants Three-Round Post-Combine Draft 1 / 4

Not too many teams include a fullback into their weekly game plans, but few teams have a fullback with Penny’s diverse skill set.

Perhaps the new leadership will see Penny’s possibilities. Further adding to his value, Penny also tied for third on the team in special teams tackles with 9. He’s been a reliable special teamer, as well as a runner, receiver and blocker, every time he has been called upon.

A tough and north-south runner with just enough speed to get through creases, Penny is only 28 years old and should still be able to catch on with a team looking for an inexpensive fullback that can contribute as a core special teamer.

Join the Giants Country Community