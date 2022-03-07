New York Giants Three-Round Post-Combine Draft

The combine is in the books, so it's time for a three-round Giants-only mock draft based on the state of the roster as it currently stands. And yes, there are still some very difficult decisions that need to be made.

NFL Mock Draft Season is in full swing, and the numerous difficult decisions that the New York Giants still have to make regarding their current roster and free agency could potentially have an effect on what direction they take in the draft.

Not that it really should, but if we’re being honest, should the Giants move on from cornerback James Bradberry, as is the buzz, that would leave a new hole on their defense that wasn't initially there (unless they feel they have the solution already on the roster.

There are also more tough decisions coming as the Giants look to get under the salary cap. Upcoming decisions could make a roster that already looks like Swiss cheese at some spots look even worse.

Fortunately, the draft is coming up, and the Giants, as of this writing, have nine picks, including five in the top 100. So, in using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator and big board data (and rejecting any trade proposals), I ran through a three-round mock draft to come up with the following.

Oct 30, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack tackle Ikem Ekwonu (79) warms up prior to a game against the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Round 1, Pick No. 5: OT Ikem Ekwonu

For those wondering, OT Evan Neal and edge rushers Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Aidan Hutchinson, and George Karklaftis were all off the board by the time my first pick came on the clock.

My choices came down to safety Kyle Hamilton of Notre Dame and tackle Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina, both very good players. And while history has shown that Joe Schoen, while with Buffalo, has never picked an offensive lineman in the first round, there's a first time for everything. I think if Ekwonu is sitting there, there's o way the Giants can pass up a chance to add him to their offensive line.

That said, I went with Okwonu because although I suspected the Panthers, drafting sixth, would go quarterback, I didn't want to take a chance at losing one of the best offensive tackles in this class and a guy I can see being the bookend to Andrew Thomas on that offensive line.

Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14) celebrates an interception during the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. Nikos Frazier / Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Round 1, Pick No. 7: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Sure enough, the quarterback-needy Panthers jumped all over Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral, which means Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, the Swiss Army knife defensive back, was sitting there.

This was actually a tough one for me. I really like cornerback Sauce Hamilton and I believe that if the Giants move on from James Bradberry, Hamilton could be a guy that comes into play.

So why Hamilton over Gardner? I don't think Logan Ryan is on this team beyond this year (assuming he's not cut this year), and I'm not sure if Julian Love, who is in the final year of his contract, returns. A potential pairing of Hamilton and Xavier McKinney is one I'll happily sign up for.

As for cornerback, the X-factor is what the team thinks of Aaron Robinson. Yes, Robinson was a slot corner in college, but can he be a fit on the outside if the team moves on from Bradberry?

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (DL48) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2, No. 36: Edge Travon Walker, Georgia

My choices here were Travon Walker of Georgia, guard Zion Johnson of Boston College, and tight end Isaiah Likely of Coastal Carolina.

I went with Travon Walker, a big-bodied run stuffer that projects to defensive end in a 3-4 because I'm wondering if Dexter Lawrence might be a better fit for playing inside rather than playing in space.

Thus, a potential defensive line of Walker, Lawrence, and Leonard Williams in the base defense doesn't look too bad to me, especially if they cannot re-sign Austin Johnson.

I do think the Giants are going to draft a second offensive lineman as a potential developmental project on Day 3. And yes, they have to address tight end, but I would be shocked if they do so this early.

I think the Giants have to focus on both sides of the ball in the pit, and Walker would allow them to do just that.

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Round 3, No. 67: ILB Quay Walker

I’m not sure what’s going to become of Blake Martinez this year, but regardless, the Giants inside linebacker crew could use an infusion of talent.

Quay Walker of Georgia was too good a value to pass up here. Ideally, you'd want an inside linebacker that can hold his own against the run and in coverage, and I think Walker not only can deliver but has the potential to develop into an every-down inside linebacker in Martindale's defense.

UK junior wide receiver Wan Dale Robinson at the UK media day. Alton Strupp/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Round 3, No. 81: WR Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

I'm not sure if Sterling Shepard, who was offered a pay cut to remain, will be back as I write this. Regardless, I don't see Shepard and Darius Slayton as being with this team for the long term, and I would like to see the Giants snag another receiver.

Kentucky's Wan'Dale Robinson isn't the biggest receiver, but like Shepard, he's a competitor who isn't afraid to stick his nose into the fray or compete to get open. More of a slot receiver than a boundary guy, Robinson also has sufficient speed to be a deep threat.

Join the Giants Country Community