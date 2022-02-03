Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Giants Reportedly Hiring Mike Kafka as Offensive Coordinator

The Giants have reportedly zeroed in on former Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka for their offensive coordinator role.

According to an NFL Network report, New Giants head coach Brian Daboll has reportedly chosen Chiefs quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Mike Kafka to become the team's new offensive coordinator.

Kafka, who was picked ahead of  Pep Hamilton of Houston and Chad O'Shea of Cleveland, just completed his fifth season with the Chiefs and his second as the quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator.

Kafka is a former NFL quarterback whom Andy Reid selected in the fourth round of the 2010 draft out of Northwester. Kafka appeared in four games throughout his career, all with the Eagles in the 2011 season.

Kafka also had stops with the Patriots, Jaguars, Bucs, Vikings, Titans, and Bengals before calling it a career after the 2015 season.

As a coach, Kafka served one year as a graduate assistant at Northwestern, his alma mater. There, he helped the Wildcats average 398.2 yards per game and 26.0 points per game, which led to a New Era Pinstripe Bowl selection and 31-24 win over  No. 23 ranked Pittsburgh.

He then was hired by Reid in Kansas City as an offensive quality control coach in 2017 before bein promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2018. In 2020, Kafka was given the additional responsibilities of passing game coordinator for the offense. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 16, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka (L) talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Chiefs won 42-37.
News

Giants Reportedly Hiring Mike Kafka as Offensive Coordinator

The Giants have reportedly zeroed in on former Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka for their offensive coordinator role.

57 seconds ago
57 seconds ago
Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Penn State's Jaquan Brisker is one of the top safety prospects at his position in this draft class. What does he have to offer a team?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks off the field after the Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Giants Hope to Retain Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

Patrick Graham's return would offer a significant advantage to the Giants as they get their new staff in place.

3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The Latest on the Giants Assistant Coaching Staff

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmets of New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) resting on equipment case on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.

Giants Hire Laura Young As Director of Coaching Operations

1 / 4

 Kafka has been instrumental in the development of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes., helping him to break several NFL and franchise records in 2020, including becoming just the seventh player in NFL history to throw for 4,500+ passing yards and 35+ passing touchdowns multiple times in his career. 

The Chiefs passing game also ranked first in the league in passing yards per game (303.4) and net passing yards (4,85), third in average gain per pass play (7.48) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (40) in the 2020 season.

In his earlier role as an offensive quality control coach in 2017, Kafka was part of a coaching team that finished with an offense that featured a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher, receiver and tight end.

Here is the list of assistant coaches linked to Daboll's new staff:

  • Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka
  • Quarterbacks: Shea Tierney
  • Offensive Line: Bobby Johnson
  • Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham
  • Defensive Secondary: Jerome Henderson
  • Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey
  • Director of Coaching Operations: Laura Young

 

Join the Giants Country Community

Sep 16, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka (L) talks with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Chiefs won 42-37.
News

Giants Reportedly Hiring Mike Kafka as Offensive Coordinator

57 seconds ago
Nov 6, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaquan Brisker (1) during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: S Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

1 hour ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham walks off the field after the Giants lose to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Hope to Retain Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

3 hours ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Giants Hire Laura Young As Director of Coaching Operations

4 hours ago
Brian Daboll speaks to members of the media, in East Rutherford, NJ, after being introduced as the new head coach of the NY Giants.
Big Blue+

What Giants Might Expect from a Brian Daboll Offense

6 hours ago
New York Giants offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) talks n the huddle before a play in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime.
Big Blue+

New Giants' Offensive Philosophy Could Resemble This "Super" Approach

19 hours ago
Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) walks off the field with his head down after the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

22 hours ago
Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen before practice with offensive assistant Shea Tierney.
News

Giants Hire Shea Tierney as Quarterbacks Coach

Feb 2, 2022