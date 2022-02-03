Giants Reportedly Hiring Mike Kafka as Offensive Coordinator

The Giants have reportedly zeroed in on former Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka for their offensive coordinator role.

According to an NFL Network report, New Giants head coach Brian Daboll has reportedly chosen Chiefs quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Mike Kafka to become the team's new offensive coordinator.

Kafka, who was picked ahead of Pep Hamilton of Houston and Chad O'Shea of Cleveland, just completed his fifth season with the Chiefs and his second as the quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator.

Kafka is a former NFL quarterback whom Andy Reid selected in the fourth round of the 2010 draft out of Northwester. Kafka appeared in four games throughout his career, all with the Eagles in the 2011 season.

Kafka also had stops with the Patriots, Jaguars, Bucs, Vikings, Titans, and Bengals before calling it a career after the 2015 season.

As a coach, Kafka served one year as a graduate assistant at Northwestern, his alma mater. There, he helped the Wildcats average 398.2 yards per game and 26.0 points per game, which led to a New Era Pinstripe Bowl selection and 31-24 win over No. 23 ranked Pittsburgh.

He then was hired by Reid in Kansas City as an offensive quality control coach in 2017 before bein promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2018. In 2020, Kafka was given the additional responsibilities of passing game coordinator for the offense.

Kafka has been instrumental in the development of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes., helping him to break several NFL and franchise records in 2020, including becoming just the seventh player in NFL history to throw for 4,500+ passing yards and 35+ passing touchdowns multiple times in his career.

The Chiefs passing game also ranked first in the league in passing yards per game (303.4) and net passing yards (4,85), third in average gain per pass play (7.48) and tied for third in passing touchdowns (40) in the 2020 season.

In his earlier role as an offensive quality control coach in 2017, Kafka was part of a coaching team that finished with an offense that featured a 4,000-yard passer, 1,000-yard rusher, receiver and tight end.

Here is the list of assistant coaches linked to Daboll's new staff:

Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka

Mike Kafka Quarterbacks: Shea Tierney

Shea Tierney Offensive Line: Bobby Johnson

Bobby Johnson Defensive Coordinator: Patrick Graham

Patrick Graham Defensive Secondary: Jerome Henderson

Jerome Henderson Special Teams Coordinator: Thomas McGaughey

Thomas McGaughey Director of Coaching Operations: Laura Young

