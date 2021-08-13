Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Giants Rookie Cornerback Rodarius Williams' Nickname Revealed

The Giants defensive backs have come up with a nickname for rookie cornerback Rodarius Williams. But given the rookie's strong training camp so far, soon they might have to start calling him Mr. Playmaker.
Author:

At the start of training camp, Giants rookie cornerback Rodarius Williams, whose younger brother Greedy Williams has a happening moniker, admitted that he and his teammates were in search of something just as fitting for him.

Well, it seems as though that search might be over, at least for now, for "Lee Lee."

“I think that’s his middle name,” cornerback Adoree' Jackson said after he revealed the moniker the defensive backs came up with for the 24-year-old rookie out of Oklahoma State.

“It’s Lee; we call him Lee Lee, twice,” Jackson added.

This year, Williams, the second of the Giants’ sixth-round draft picks, has certainly been turning heads this summer. At Oklahoma State, the 6'0, 195-pound Williams allowed just 54.2% of the pass attempts against him to be completed and did not surrender a touchdown reception last season.

Williams has seen his stock rapidly ascend to the point where he's made the most of his opportunities, particularly those with the first-team defense, for whom his play-making ability has turned the heads of both his coaches and his teammates.

"I think he has a lot of skill," said cornerback James Bradberry. "Now, it's just him getting adjusted to the speed of the NFL and also learning the system. Once he learns the system, I think he'll be able to play even faster."

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants corner back Rodarius Williams (25) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Play
Interviews

Giants Rookie Cornerback Rodarius Williams' Nickname Revealed

The Giants defensive backs have come up with a nickname for rookie cornerback Rodarius Williams. But given the rookie's strong training camp so far, soon they might have to start calling him Mr. Playmaker.

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) participates in OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
Training Camp

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Won't Play in Preseason Opener vs. Jets

Although Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won't be playing in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, don't expect the third-year quarterback to sit idly by and be a spectator.

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, right, talks to wide receiver Derrick Dillon (6) during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Play
Training Camp

Joe Judge Reveals New York Giants Preseason Personnel Deployment Plan

Giants head coach Joe Judge is taking a different approach to player deployment in the preseason games thanks to there being one less game than usual.

“He’s a dog out there, man,” Jackson said of his teammate. “Every day at practice, I say, ‘You know who I came to see.’ I come to see him work, see him play. Like, I watch him and everything that he does. I’m just trying to improve, and see what he does, and I try to add it to my game, so I appreciate having him. It keeps everybody on edge. So, he’s talented player, he's special. I just like seeing him go out there and competing.”

Williams' strong camp has consisted of multiple interceptions and pass breakups. And when he's not making plays on his own, he's setting up plays for others to make.

"He’s got a lot of instincts," head coach Joe Judge said of Williams at the start of camp. "He’s got good size and length, shows good speed. He’s got good instincts for the ball and shows good hands, so he’s a guy that’s shown up positively in a lot of practices as far as getting his hands on the ball."

Judge has particularly been impressed by how quickly Williams has grasped the defensive schemes considering he didn't start learning them until coming in after the draft.

"He’s dong a really good job with (DBs coach) Jerome (Henderson) of working on his fundamentals and going forward," Judge said.

"This guy is making gains every day. One thing he does do that’s positive is he learns not only from his own mistakes, he learns from the other guys’ mistakes, too."

Join the Giants Country Community!

May 14, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants corner back Rodarius Williams (25) works out during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
Interviews

Giants Rookie Cornerback Rodarius Williams' Nickname Revealed

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) participates in OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Training Camp

New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Won't Play in Preseason Opener vs. Jets

May 27, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, right, talks to wide receiver Derrick Dillon (6) during the Giants OTA practice at the Quest Diagnostic Training Center.
Training Camp

Joe Judge Reveals New York Giants Preseason Personnel Deployment Plan

Dec 31, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Washington Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant (14) carries the ball as New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) and defensive back Brandon Dixon (25) chase during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Interviews

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Likes New York Giants' Defense's Potential

Fans watch a drumline outside of MetLife Stadium before the start of NY Giants Fan Fest on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.
Training Camp

New York Giants Training Camp Report: Observations from Fanfest 2021

Sep 8, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh (90) in action during the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Roster Moves: Defensive Lineman R.J. McIntosh Waived, DL Elijah Qualls, Willie Henry Added

MetLife Stadium is the scene for Week 1 Monday Night Football as the Giants host the Steelers. However, the stadium will be free of fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday, September 14, 2020 Giants V Steelers Week 1.
Training Camp

Giants Hoping MetLife Stadium Turns in Home Sweet Home Again

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Training Camp

New York Giants' First Unofficial Depth Chart Offers Clues into Depth Battles