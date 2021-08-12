New York Giants QB Daniel Jones Won't Play in Preseason Opener vs. Jets

Although Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won't be playing in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets, don't expect the third-year quarterback to sit idly by and be a spectator.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones won’t be playing in Saturday’s preseason game against the Jets, head coach Joe Judge announced Thursday.

While some might argue that it would behoove Jones to get reps every chance possible, even if it’s for a series in the preseason opener, the third-year quarterback won’t be kicking back and enjoying the action from the sideline.

Instead, he’ll be actively engaged in the flow of the game, from the play call to conferring with backup Mike Glennon, who is projected to get the starting assignment, and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett as they discuss the game’s unfolding.

“I mean, it’s not my decision,” Jones said when asked if he would prefer to see snaps this weekend. “I’m a player, he’s a coach and that’s the way it goes. My job is to prepare and prepare as if I was playing, and help the team prepare.”

So far this summer, Jones has shown progress in preparing for what’s a make-or-break season for both himself and the Giants. Now in Year 2 of the same offensive system, he is making quicker decisions and has, at least to the naked eye, cut down on the time it takes to get the ball out of his hand.

“I think if you look at where we were three weeks in last year versus where we are now in terms of what we were installing or the conversations we were having about certain plays, we’re obviously at a much higher level this year,” Jones said.

“I think we are able to install plays faster, which puts us further ahead week three than where we were last year. So that’s an advantage for us and for the whole offense.”

The former Duke quarterback has also been building up a rapport with receivers Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, and Darius Slayton, and tight end Evan Engram.

“I think it’s going well,” Jones said of training camp so far for the offense. “I think as an offense, we’ve been progressing, we’ve been improving and that’s a challenge every day, to improve. Been focused on some different situations trying to practice getting ready for everything, every part of the game and certain situations that will come up. So, feel good and I feel like we’re improving.”

Jones declined to quantify how much preseason work he thought he might need to be ready for the start of the season on September 12 when the Denver Broncos come to town. But he’s very much aware of the magnitude of the upcoming season and the pressure to produce.

“Yeah, it’s a big year for all of us,” he said. “You know, every year is a big year and playing in the NFL, you’re expected to perform and perform well. It’s a big year for me and it’s a big year for everyone.

Join the Giants Country Community!