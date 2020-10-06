Giants Set to Begin Crucial Divisional Stretch

Five of the New York Giants’ next six games are coming up against opponents from the “NFC Least,” the nickname given by critics to the NFC East’s four teams for their league-worst 3-12-1 combined record.

That would typically be a good thing for the Giants, except their record after four games isn’t much better than those of their three division foes, all of whom have one win to their respective names.

But by the end of that upcoming string of games which will take the Giants into their Week 11 bye, COVID-19 permitting, the Giants, who believe it or not, are still one game out of the division lead, are hoping to catch a head of steam and gain some ground in the division, where it all starts.

On paper, it should be a cinch. The Eagles, Cowboys, and Washington Football Team are a combined 3-8-1 through four games and have been outscored by a combined 365-289 by opponents.

But this is the Giants we’re talking about, a team that not only doesn’t know how to make things easier for themselves but who, after four games, have yielded more points off turnovers (19) then they have scored in any of their first four games this year.

So when Giants head coach Joe Judge next gets in front of his team Wednesday, he’s sure to present the message that, despite the forgettable start to their 2020 season, there is a golden opportunity before them considering they’re only one win out of getting back into the NFC Least’s race.

“Look, every game is important in the NFL, but I think it’s no secret when it comes to the NFL, it’s about your division to start with,” Judge said. “We have to do a good job. Obviously, we have five in the next six weeks division games, so we have to do a good job of coming out here and being ready to roll.”

Up first for the Giants will be the Dallas Cowboys, probably the most competitive of the Giants’ three division opponents. Despite a heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Browns last week, the Cowboys are still a team that has been outscored by only 20 points this season, the best margin among the four NFC Least teams.

“It’s going to be tough games,” Judge said. “But definitely, coming in on Wednesday and making sure we start fresh and we start fast. We have the Cowboys. It’s going to be a very tough opponent.”

And a good test for the Giants to see precisely how well they stack up in the worst division in the NFL.