Giants Slide Downward Again in Weekly MMQB Power Rankings

Like, is anyone really surprised at this point that the Giants are sinking faster than a lead balloon?

How low can the New York Giants go in the weekly MMQB power rankings?

If it weren’t for the Jets, also 4-11, and the Jaguars (2-13), the Giants might have already hit the bottom of the weekly poll.

But just like the baby steps toward progress the team is allegedly making, the Giants are inching their way down to the cellar, falling from No. 29 last week to No. 30 this week after yet another embarrassing loss, this time to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s gotten so bad at this point with everything that can be said about the Giants’ disappointing showing that not even Mitch Goldich, who authored this week’s MMQB power ranking justifications, bothered to try with something clever, noting,

If I was Gary Gramling, I would be a coward and say the Jets and Giants are tied. But I’m not, so I’ll declare the Giants are the slightly better New York team, I guess. (It’s fine, Gary will never see this.)

How bad is it for the Giants? If you’ve watched any of their recent four-game losing streak, you know it isn’t good these days. But in terms of the power rankings, even the Houston Texans (4-11) and the Detroit Lions (2-12-1) have managed to earn enough votes to move them past the Giants since those teams appear to have an offense with a pulse.

Hang in there, Giants fans. There’s only two more weeks’ worth of misery to go before the healing can officially begin.

