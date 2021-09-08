Giants Tight End Evan Engram Doesn't Practice Wednesday

Engram continues to nurse the calf injury he suffered in the Giants' preseason finale.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - Tight end Evan Engram (calf) was not expected to practice Wednesday when the Giants took the field to prepare for their regular-season opener against Denver.

Engram, whom head coach Joe Judge said would work on the side with trainers Wednesday, suffered a calf injury in the Giants' preseason finale against the Patriots in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out of that gave before even reaching the locker room for evaluation.

Since then, he hasn't been able to do much in practice and, after making it through an entire season last year, looks to be right back to missing time with injuries.

The Giants could be a little thin at the tight end position depending on how much tight end Kaden Smith, who didn't practice Monday due to an undisclosed issue but who went through individual drills during the part of practice open to the media, can accomplish this week.

Veteran Kyle Rudolph (foot), who came off the PUP list three weeks ago, is expected to get a full workload this weekend. The Giants are likely to elevate one of the three tight ends on their practice squad (Ryan Izzo, Chris Myarick, and Jake Hausmann) for Sunday's game.

In other injury news, cornerback Adoree' Jackson (ankle), running back Saquon Barkley (knee), receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), Rudolph, and receiver Kadarius Toney (undisclosed) went through individual drills as well during the part of practice open to the media.

Check back later for more on the Giants' injury report, including the potential impact and expectations.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community