Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Team(s)
New York Giants

Giants Hire Don "Wink" Martindale as Defensive Coordinator (Report)

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll now reportedly has his three coordinators set after hiring former Ravens coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

The Giants are reportedly hiring former Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale as their new defensive coordinator.  

Martindale was one of the reported five candidates--the others being Jim Schwartz, Sean Desai, Teryl Austin, and Steve Wilks--who interviewed for the defensive coordinator position, which became open after Patrick Graham accepted the same job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raven Country's publisher Todd Karpovich offered some insight into Martindale, including what kind of defense he runs and why he and the Ravens ended up parting with each other. Here's what he had to say:

Injuries helped sink the Ravens this past season. They only had one healthy starter — safety Chuck Clark — in the secondary by the end of the year. The struggles on defense were also uncharacteristic of Martindale's time in Baltimore.

According to Football Outsiders, from 2018 to 2020 under Martindale, the Ravens ranked in the top 10 for overall efficiency each year. The Ravens led the league in scoring average (18.2 points per game allowed) and total defense (307.8 yards per game) and tied for first in defensive touchdowns (12) over that span.

This past season, the Ravens finished 28th overall in DVOA, their lowest ranking since 1996 — the franchise’s first year in Baltimore. They also had the NFL’s worst pass defense, allowing 278.9 yards per game, also a franchise record.

Martindale is ultra-aggressive and expects all of his players to be multi-dimensional. For example, the Ravens never had a player whose sole responsibility was to get to the quarterback. These players had to defend the run and drop back in pass coverage. As a result, they did not have a player with double-digit sacks since Terrell Suggs had 11 in 2017.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.
Play
News

Giants Hire Don "Wink" Martindale as Defensive Coordinator (Report)

New Giants head coach Brian Daboll now reportedly has his three coordinators set after hiring former Ravens coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.

58 seconds ago
58 seconds ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) looks on during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

The Giants will likely be on the lookout for at least one more receiver, so what does Christian Watkins bring to the table?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71) runs onto the field to play a snap against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OG Will Hernandez

The Giants need to revamp their offensive line, but should Will Hernandez should be a part of that rebuild?

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Martindale and Harbaugh ultimately could not see eye-to-eye on a new contract. I also think Harbaugh was not a big fan of the constant blitzing. When the Ravens got burned against the Steelers this season after employing a Cover Zero scheme, Harbaugh sort of threw Martindale under the bus: "You go to the well too many times, and they get you. That’s what happened."

Also, general manager Eric DeCosta pointed out in his year-end presser that the lack of turnovers from the defense was a concern. That said, ultimately, Martindale has a solid track record for leading a defense. I do think he will be successful in his next stop.

Martindale, a Giants head coaching candidate two hiring cycles ago--he lost out to Joe Judge--has over 30 years of coaching experience, including over 15 in the NFL. Although the Ravens defense struggled last year, Martindale's units have been consistently among the league's best.

In 2018, the Ravens allowed an NFL-best 292.9 yards a game and were fourth against the run (82.9), fifth vs. the pass (210.0), and second in points allowed (17.9 per game). Baltimore was the first team since the 1934 Detroit Lions to not allow a second-half touchdown in the first six games of a season.

In 2019, the Ravens were fourth in yardage (330.6), fifth in run defense (93.4), sixth against the pass (207.2), and third in opposing points given up (17.6). Four Baltimore defenders were selected to the Pro Bowl.

Martindale's tenure in Baltimore began in 2012 as the team’s inside linebackers coach, a position he held for four years. As linebackers coach, he worked with Hall of Famer Ray Lewis in his final season and four-time Pro Bowler C.J. Mosley.

Martindale's prior NFL experience includes linebackers coach for the then-Oakland Raiders and Denver (linebackers coach/defensive coordinator).

 Join the Giants Country Community

Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.
News

Giants Hire Don "Wink" Martindale as Defensive Coordinator (Report)

58 seconds ago
Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Christian Watson of North Dakota State (1) looks on during National practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

2 hours ago
New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71) runs onto the field to play a snap against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: OG Will Hernandez

4 hours ago
Aug 28, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Davis Webb (7) passes the ball against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.
News

Giants Sign QB Davis Webb, P Jamie Gillan to Reserve/Futures Contracts

23 hours ago
New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen speaks during his introductory press conference at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Big Blue+

Encouraging Signs Emerge from Start of Giants GM Joe Schoen's Era

Feb 7, 2022
Jun 12, 2018; New York Giants interim general manager Kevin Abrams , second from left, walks off the field during minicamp.
News

Giants Name Brandon Brown as Assistant GM; Re-assign Kevin Abrams's Role

Feb 7, 2022
USATSI_17035434_168386747_lowres
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Brandon Smith, Penn State

Feb 7, 2022
Jan 9, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive back Keion Crossen (31) celebrates a defensive stop against the Washington Football Team during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: DB Keion Crossen

Feb 7, 2022