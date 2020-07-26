GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Giants to Release Kicker Aldrick Rosas

Patricia Traina

The New York Giants, whose veterans are set to report to training camp for the first of two COVID-19 tests on July 28, are planning to release kicker Aldrick Rosas "soon," as first reported by the NFL Network.

Rosas was recently charged with three misdemeanors stemming from an alleged hit-and-run accident on June 15. In addition to the hit-and-run offense, the 25-year-old Rosas was charged with one count each of reckless driving, and operating a vehicle on a suspended license related to a previous DUI.

Rosas went undrafted out of the University of Southern Oregon. He signed with the Titans in 2016, and then a year later, he signed with the Giants, for whom in 48 regular-season games, he converted 62 of his 75 field goal attempts (82.7 percent) and 86 of 94 point-after attempts.

After a shaky start to his NFL career in which he was ranked among the bottom of NFL placekickers in 2017, Rosas put together a Pro Bowl season in 2018, converting 32 of 33 field-goal attempts and 31 of 32 extra-point attempts. Rosas' performance also earned him a Second-Team All-Pro mention.

Last season Rosas reverted to his 2017 struggles. He missed five of his 17 field goal attempts, going 1-for-5 from beyond 40 yards, and four of his 39 extra-point attempts.

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by Aldrick Rosas (@aldrickrosas2) on

However, the Giants, not willing to move on from Rosas and his strong leg despite his struggles and tendered the restricted free agent with a second-round tender, worth $3.2 million, a tender Rosas signed in April. That money will revert to the Giants salary cap for 2020.

The pending transaction would drop the Giants down to 89 men on their roster, nine over the NFL's limit that must be reached by August 16. The Giants will still need to sign a new kicker, but it remains to be seen if they will do so right away or wait until the league's training camp schedule moves out of the ramp-up period and into the on-field practices.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Perspectives: DeAndre Baker, The COVID-19 Challenges and More

A few random thoughts for your Sunday reading enjoyment.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 26, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with reports that the Cowboys made no recent bid to acquire All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the Jets.

Jackson Thompson

Giant Sigh of Relief Following the Jamal Adams Trade to Seattle

He coulda been a Cowboy with a chance to light up the Giants offense twice a year, but instead safety Jamal Adams is headed out west--way out west--and out of harm's way as far as the NFC East teams are concerned.

Patricia Traina

Examining the Return-To-Play Agreement's Impact on the Giants

From roster decision to salary cap issues, here's a look at some of the potential impact the NFL and NFLPA's return-to-play agreement could have on the Giants roster in 2020 and 2021.

Patricia Traina

NFC East Morning Run | July 25, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera giving his take on the team's re-branding and players kneeling during the national anthem.

Jackson Thompson

Game On! NFL, NFLPA Reach Agreement to Start Training Camp, Season Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The 2020 NFL season and training camp is set to begin on time after owners and NFLPA player representatives agreed to a revised Collective Bargaining Agreement on Friday addressing the remaining outstanding issues between the league and the players.

Jackson Thompson

Countdown to Camp: Identifying the New Special Teams Aces

Given head coach Joe Judge's background on special teams, we can expect an even greater emphasis to be put on this sometimes underappreciated unit. Here's a look at who will likely lead this unit in 2020.

Nick Falato

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Offensive Line

The Giants devoted a lot of resources to their offensive line. But still, the lingering question remains: Is the unit different or better?

Patricia Traina

Mailbag: Expectations, The Starting Offensive Line and More

You have questions? Hopefully, we have the answers, so let's see what's in this week's mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Five Giants Players Who Deserve Higher Madden Ratings

Okay, we admit that it's just a video game and not real life. But even we were a bit surprised by some of the scores given to some of the Giants players, so Mike Addvensky went through the list to see who was underestimated by the popular video game maker.

Mike Addvensky