Giants Weeks 6 and 9 Preview | Washington

In a decade in which the Giants had a combined record of 10-30 against the Cowboys and Eagles, playing against Washington was the one divisional opponent against whom the Giants had success.

Since 2010, the Giants lead the series 13-7 and have won four out of the last five meetings. But whereas it used to be a safe bet for Giants fans to pencil in a win against Washington, they've gone ahead and made some upgrades at critical spots, starting with the coaching.

Ron Rivera, whom Giants general manage Dave Gettleman knows all too well from their days at Carolina, is, by all accounts, running a much tighter ship down in DC and has, according to the Washington Post, helped rejuvenate the defensive side of the ball.

And speaking of the defensive side of the ball, which is transforming a 3-4 to a 4-3 base, Washington significantly upgraded that unit by adding stud pass rusher Chase Young in the draft.

Young, whose position is still to be determined by new defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, will become the latest first-round pick added to a front seven that already includes Montez Sweat, Da'Ron Payne, Jonathan Allen, and Ryan Kerrigan

Then there is the other side of the ball. Washington finally traded away disgruntled left tackle Trent Williams (to the 49ers), and they lost left guard (and former Giants first-round bust) Ereck Flowers in free agency to the Dolphins.

Slotted to replace those two are Cornelius Lucas at left tackle and Wes Schweitzer at left guard.

Meanwhile, Washington, like the Giants, have a quarterback entering his second season, that being Dwayne Haskins. Last year there were some early season questions regarding Haskins' work ethic, but to his credit, Haskins quickly adjusted and began to play better down the stretch thanks to increased attention to detail.

Like Daniel Jones must learn to protect the ball better, Haskins needs to learn how to avoid sacks, which is a significant problem for him last year. Last season, Haskins was under pressure on 88 dropbacks and ended up absorbing 29 sacks (32.9%).

Washington did upgrade the receiving corps, adding Antonio Gandy-Golden to a group that already includes Terry McLaurin. But with questions on the left side of the offensive line, can Haskins take that next step in using his athleticism to avoid taking unnecessary sacks?

By The Numbers

Giants lead all-time series 103-69-4

All-time postseason series tied 1-1

Since 1970 NFL-AFL merger Giants lead series 51-41

Since 2000 Giants lead series 27-13

First meeting: October 9, 1932, Giants 6 @ Redskins (Boston Brave) 14

Last meeting: December 22, 2019, Giants 41 @ Redskins 35

Largest Giants margin of victory: October 30, 2005, Redskins 0 @ Giants 36

Largest Redskins margin of victory: September 28, 1975, Giants 13 @ Redskins 49

Key Matchup: Washington Defensive Line vs. Giants Offensive Line

The Giants offensive line is going to face a lot for good tests this season, but going against Washington's defensive line might be the biggest test of all.

As previously noted, Washington's defensive line could have four first-round draft picks squaring off against a Giants offensive line projected to have a rookie left tackle (first-rounder Andrew Thomas) and which has questions regarding the right tackle and center positions.

The matchup everyone probably wants to see if Chase Young vs. Thomas, the two rookies drafted within two spots of one another. It's too soon to know how Washington's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio plans to deploy Young, of whom he has praised him for having a complete toolbox as a pass rusher.

Whereas Thomas might not be as familiar with Young, given that they played in different college divisions, one guy he is familiar with is Sweat.

In 2017, Thomas' first year as a starter at Georgia, he helped anchor the offensive line in a 31-3 blowout against Mississippi State, Sweat's alma mater.

In that game, Thomas kept Montez Sweat, whom he faced most of the night, in check as the Bulldog offensive line didn't give up a single sack.

Thomas also helped open up 213 yards worth of rushing lanes for the running game while holding Sweat to just three assisted tackles.

Games are usually won or lost int he pit, so hopefully, for the Giants sake, their offensive line is firing on all cylinders by the time of their first meeting with their division rivals.