October 27, 2021
Graham Gano Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Winner

Gano turns in a big day against his former team last week in a Giants victory.
Giants kicker Graham Gano has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Gano converted three field goals of 49, 53, and 44 yards against his former team. His performance was the fourth time in Giants history a kicker booted three field goals longer than 40 yards in a game.  

Gano's ten field goals of 50+ yards in just 23 games is a franchise career record. Joe Danelo previously held the mark of nine since he left the Giants following the 1982 season. 

Gano's 15 field goals place him second in the NFL, one behind New England's Nick Folk. Gano is also the Giants' team scoring leader through seven games with 53 points.

