How Giants O-line's Chemistry Was Challenged in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't been easy for anyone, least of all the Giants offensive line which has had to overcome one challenge after another.

For offensive linemen, chemistry and relationships are just as valuable as technique and conditioning.

The Giants have seen first hand the consequences of lacking chemistry to an offensive line, as the organization has found nothing but inconsistency for the last several years.

The Giants didn't get any breaks this year either to solve that problem, as their initial plans were thrown for a loop when veteran left tackle opted out of the season. They also had to work newcomer Cameron Fleming into the mix; break in rookie first-rounder Andrew Thomas at left tackle and young veteran Nick Gates at center, a position which he had never played.

Adding to all that is the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the unit, denying the transitioning offensive line of valuable off-season reps during OTAs and minicamp. Later on, as the season progressed, weekly social gatherings that offensive linemen typically use to advance their bonding as a group. It's made for quite the challenge for the Giants offensive to build chemistry.

"Being able to get together in the offseason or for dinners, that's some of the most memorable times of your NFL career," said right guard Kevin Zeitler, a carryover from last year's offensive line and the most experienced of the Giants' group.

"This year, the O-line was diligent. We wanted to follow the rules. We always wanted to be available for the team this year. We had to put it to the side."

But rather than throw up their hands and take chances, Zeitler said that the offensive linemen--he, Thomas, Gates, guard Will Hernandez, Spencer Pulley, and rookies Matt Peart and Shane Lemieux--just buckled down and took advantage of whatever time they did get to bond, be it virtual or during training camp.

"I think given everything, it goes like with a normal O-line development for a season. Had a lot of young guys to start. Came to work every day," he said.

"It started how it started and we kept getting better every week. We're definitely better than where we started, and we just want to keep that continuing trend going."

The progress has been come in drips during the season, though of late it's continued to struggle with stunts and twists, perhaps a consequence of the rotation that head coach Joe Judge has preferred this season to evaluate the young players and get them live reps.

But if nothing else, the group has shown resiliency, first dealing with the team's early-season struggles on offense, then when COVID-19 hit Hernandez and had a trickle-down effect that at one point caused most of the offensive linemen to have to miss a day of practice out of caution.

The group has also endured a coaching change when Marc Colombo was fired and replaced by Dave DeGuglielmo. And this week, they will be without DeGuglielmo, who tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, as assistant Ben Wilkerson will run the unit during its regular-season finale against Dallas.

Despite all the challenges and curveballs, the show must go on, and Zeitler credits his teammates for being able to adapt on the fly.

"This team, we've been prepared. It's been a crazy year with COVID. We knew anything could happen at any time," Zeitler said.

"We've had a bunch of guys rolling through right now. Whoever [head coach Joe] Judge decides to stick out there with us, we know it's going to be good. We know the coaches here are very well versed in protections no matter what they officially coach. Anyone can come in and work with us."

This allows for the offense to utilize packages better suited to a particular strength depending on the play call. But it also allows the coaching staff to make in-game corrections and adjustments with the offensive linemen before waiting for an offensive series to end.

With DeGuglielmo out on Sunday, the unit will have to make yet another adjustment to getting those corrections from a new face.

"You come to the sideline, they tell you what you did wrong, and they fix it," Zeitler said. "Obviously, it sucks. He is the guy in charge.

"Whoever is out there helping this Sunday, we're going to be able to work with them, they are going to work with us. We're going to get everything done we need to get done."

Sunday could potentially be the offensive line's last chance to work together on the field before heading into the offseason. For the 30-year-old Zeitler, it could very well be his final days as a Giant as the organization is believed to be looking to get younger on the unit.

Regardless of what happens, the group is determined to defy the adversity it has dealt with this season and put together another complete performance indicative of long-term improvement.

"We're a resilient group," Zeitler said. "Obviously, we've had some challenges. Nothing has left this building. Everyone is integrated, everyone is trying to get better. We want to finish this outright. We're just working to get better every day. I love the group of guys. We're doing what we need to do."