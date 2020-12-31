How Saquon Barkley and Dak Prescott Have Inspired Their Respective Teams Behind the Scenes

Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott haven't been on the field for their respective teams most of this season due to injuries. But they are still doing their part as locker room presences to help lead a hopeful playoff push.

The Week 17 must-win matchup between the Giants and Cowboys will lack some of the heavier star power that fans have become used to over the last few years — at least on the field anyway.

The two teams are set to play in a game that will help shape the NFC East playoff picture. Not only is the weight of the matchup miraculous because of how much the two teams have underperformed this season, but each is also without arguably their most important offensive stars.

The Giants lost superstar running back Saquon Barkley to a season-ending ACL injury in Week 2 against the Bears. Meanwhile, Dallas lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a compound ankle fracture in the first matchup against the Giants in Week 5.

In addition to their game-changing talent, Barkley and Prescott were each highly touted leaders on their respective teams as well — an aspect of their value that hasn't faded in their absence.

Giants head coach Joe Judge has praised Barkley for providing inspiration and encouragement to his teammates behind the scenes.

“What you don’t see really behind the scenes is how he’s working right now," Judge said recently. "This guy is in here every day. He’s very active in the training room, in the weight room, getting better. You see this guy around the locker room as much as he can in terms of really encouraging his teammates, staying involved, staying engaged.

“Look, this guy was elected a captain by his teammates for a reason. The leadership off the field has definitely come through since he’s been hurt and been away from the team on the field.”

With Dallas, the devastation of losing their quarterback in Prescott, who was making a case for league MVP before his injury, forced veteran backup Andy Dalton into the starting spot.

"That was a hard moment for all of us," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said of Prescott's injury. "But the commitment never changes for your football team.

"We always have to find a path to victory and that’s been our mindset. We’ve had a lot go on starting with that injury since then, and I’m hopeful that we’ll continue to grow and learn from those experiences."

Prescott has done what he can post-injury to be a part of the team's culture. McCarthy claims that Prescott has also been a visible figure at the team's practices since returning to the facility on crutches earlier this month and that his leadership jumps off the table.

“It’s good every day to see him,” Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “He’s always in great spirits; doing whatever he can to uplift his team, although that’s very limited just because of the circumstances."

Prescott's return to the facility preceded the team's three-game win streak that they're hoping to stretch into four games this weekend with the NFC East title on the line. While it's not known if Prescott will make the trip to East Rutherford to watch his teammates in person, he'll undoubtedly be plugged into the game one way or another, just as Barkley probably will be.