SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

How the Giants Knew They Were on the Right Track During Early Season Struggles

Patricia Traina

Losing games at any level is never any fun, especially when the losses begin to stack up. 

That’s because if a team’s psyche isn’t strong, it’s very easy for the players to start questioning why they’re going through the same cycle every week without having anything to show for it by the end of the day.

That hasn’t been the case, though, with the Giants; in fact, the losing at the start of the season offered a reveal to both the players and the coaches into just how close this team really was to becoming a competitive group.

“Just because even though we were losing, this team never broke apart, this team came even closer together after those losses and we worked hard as crap,” defensive lineman Leonard Williams said after the Giants beat the Seattle Seahawks Sunday.

“We were coming into work with a chip on our shoulder every day and we still are. I think it’s showing in the way we play, it’s showing in our togetherness. I think in the beginning of the season when we were losing is when I was almost prouder of these guys than now.”

That chip, which may or may not have been inspired by the outside noise of critics questioning if the Giants were ever going to amount to a hill of beans, combined with the challenge of head coach Joe Judge to improve by one percent each day, has paid off. 

The Giants have won four in a row and currently hold a full one-game lead in the NFC East. 

By defeating the Seahawks, they became the first team in their division to win against a team with a winning record. And they’ve quietly proven to even the loudest of critics that they’re headed in the right direction.

That’s all a result of Judge ensuring that the message to the players remained consistent and focused.

“The thing that's never changed with our players from day one, of training camp all the way through now is the way they've come in on daily basis and work,” Judge said. 

“Look, when things aren't going great, and you hear a lot of noise on the outside, but internally everyone's working with good spirit, good focus and putting the team first, that's when you know, you're on the right track.”

That will be Judge’s message to the team again this week. He doesn’t want the players acting as though they have arrived or won the Super Bowl. With the new week comes a new opponent on deck and a new set of challenges that must be met with the same approach.  

“Really our mindset here is just go back to work every week,” Judge said. “And that's what we're going to do this week as well.”

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow us on Facebook.

 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants 17, Seattle 12: Ten Random Thoughts and Observations

The Giants beat a team they weren't supposed to beat. But no one remembered to tell them that and here they are, sitting with a bit more space atop of the NFC East.

Patricia Traina

by

TheTuckRules

Giants Make the Grade in 17-12 Win Over Seahawks | Report Card

The Giants upset win over the Seattle Seahawks was their best game in years, except for one very surprising area.

Patricia Traina

Giants Defense Comes Up Clutch on Seattle's Last Ditch Drive

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, an MVP candidate, was no match for the Giants defense on Sunday.

Jackson Thompson

Lions Eyeing Former Giants General Manager Jerry Reese for Vacant GM Post | Report

Former Giants general manager Jerry Reese is reportedly among the earliest candidates identified by the executive search firm hired to help the Detroit Lions in their search for a new general manager.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

How "Neutral Thinking" Drives Head Coach Joe Judge

Giants head coach Joe Judge has adapted a lot of different leadership methods and techniques gained from different sources, but one in particular--neutral thinking--is among the core principles of how he chooses to lead.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

Giants Defense Praises Their Human Computer

The Giants defense has done numbers on all types of quarterbacks this season, the latest of which was Seattle quarteraback Russell Wilson. They can thank their human-computer--defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for coming up with innovative ways to create opportunities for his players to shine.

Patricia Traina

Giants Handle Step Up in Competition, Top Seattle Seahawks 17-12

The Giants 17-12 win over the Settle Seahawks assures them another week in first place in the NFC East and, more importantly, shows they can play on the same field against better competition.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks | Week 13 Inactive Report/Lineup Changes

No surprises on the Giants side; but the Seahawks are going to be without a few key defenders.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks | Gameday Blog and Discussion

We're going to learn a lot about this Giants team starting this week as it faces a significant upgrade in competition.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, Week 13 | How and What To Watch

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Giants' Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Patricia Traina