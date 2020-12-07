SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

Giants Defense Comes Up Clutch on Seattle's Last Ditch Drive

Jackson Thompson

The Giants defense held the Seahawks to their lowest scoring output of the season on Sunday, holding the league's third-best scoring offense to just 12 points in a 17-12 win.  

Seahawks quarterback and MVP candidate Russel Wilson had his worst passing performance of 2020, completing 27 of 43 passes for 263 yards, one touchdown, and one pick in the loss as the Giants defense flummoxed Wilson with its coverage disguises.

Wilson, who currently ranks seventh among active quarterbacks in game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime with 30, including two this season against the Cowboys and Vikings, had a chance to add another signature comeback to his resume of late-game heroics.

"In the second half we did a good job of getting the ball out and kind of having some plays where we get the ball out quicker," Wilson said of Seattle's late offensive push.

"Anytime we get the ball back in that situation we think we're going to make something happen but unfortunately they made a couple more plays than us."

On the Seahawks' final possession of the game, Wilson took over from his 20-yard line with 1:11 left and two timeouts. It certainly wasn't an easy situation for Wilson and the offense, but one he has proven to be capable of pulling off in his illustrious career. 

Early in the drive, it appeared that Wilson was on track to pull it off when he completed his first three passes for 31 yards to get into Giants' territory. 

But then the Giants defense put its foot down and kept up its recent trend of aggressively closing games in big moments. 

After back-to-back incompletions by Wilson, Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams broke through for the Giants fifth sack of the game, bringing his total to 2.5 on the day and 8.5 on the season. 

Then on a 4th-and-18, Wilson had no other choice but to lob up a pass and a prayer, but cornerback James Bradberry was in a position to break it up and clinch one of the NFL's most significant upset victories of the season.

"I've always loved those up-tempo moments just because I think the defense gets tired and because we're pushing the envelope a little bit," Wilson said. 

"But it really just came down to the situational time and we didn't capitalize on our situations and that's always going to be this game. You got to win those situations and all the games we've won, we won those situations."

Instead, it was the Giants coming up big in the most critical situation of the game. 

It didn't come easy for the Giants either, as they had to overcome the loss of their defensive captain and leading tackler in linebacker Blake Martinez who had to come out of the game with a back injury. 

But they held it together and stopped Wilson in a signature win for head coach Joe Judge and set the tone for the turnaround this team has made throughout the season. 

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Follow us on Facebook. 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants 17, Seattle 12: Ten Random Thoughts and Observations

The Giants beat a team they weren't supposed to beat. But no one remembered to tell them that and here they are, sitting with a bit more space atop of the NFC East.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Giants Make the Grade in 17-12 Win Over Seahawks | Report Card

The Giants upset win over the Seattle Seahawks was their best game in years, except for one very surprising area.

Patricia Traina

Lions Eyeing Former Giants General Manager Jerry Reese for Vacant GM Post | Report

Former Giants general manager Jerry Reese is reportedly among the earliest candidates identified by the executive search firm hired to help the Detroit Lions in their search for a new general manager.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

How "Neutral Thinking" Drives Head Coach Joe Judge

Giants head coach Joe Judge has adapted a lot of different leadership methods and techniques gained from different sources, but one in particular--neutral thinking--is among the core principles of how he chooses to lead.

Patricia Traina

by

NYGfanFROMageOF3man

Giants Defense Praises Their Human Computer

The Giants defense has done numbers on all types of quarterbacks this season, the latest of which was Seattle quarteraback Russell Wilson. They can thank their human-computer--defensive coordinator Patrick Graham for coming up with innovative ways to create opportunities for his players to shine.

Patricia Traina

Giants Handle Step Up in Competition, Top Seattle Seahawks 17-12

The Giants 17-12 win over the Settle Seahawks assures them another week in first place in the NFC East and, more importantly, shows they can play on the same field against better competition.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks | Week 13 Inactive Report/Lineup Changes

No surprises on the Giants side; but the Seahawks are going to be without a few key defenders.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks | Gameday Blog and Discussion

We're going to learn a lot about this Giants team starting this week as it faces a significant upgrade in competition.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks, Week 13 | How and What To Watch

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Giants' Week 13 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Patricia Traina

Giants Confident if Colt McCoy Has to Run the Show

If Daniel Jones can't play against the Seahawks, the Giants feel that backup Colt McCoy can run a productive enough offense to give them a fighting chance.

Patricia Traina